Sledgehammer Games heeft weer een gloednieuwe patch klaarstaan voor Call of Duty: Vanguard spelers. Het is geen hele spannende update, maar deze brengt wel een aantal nodige fixes en verbeteringen naar de game. Zo wordt de stabiliteit van het spel geoptimaliseerd en een aantal visuele glitches worden aangepakt.
Je kan de lijst van verbeteringen hieronder bekijken:
Multiplayer
Maps
Castle
- Addressed an issue where Operators could be invisible during the MVP Voting phase.
Modes
Search & Destroy
- Bomb timers will now always be shown on the HUD.
Arms Race
- Improved physics when colliding with a Nebula Crate using the CD12 Transport vehicle.
Weapons
Combat Shield (Melee)
- Addressed an issue that caused Operator heads to disappear when using a Combat Shield and Akimbo weapons.
Killstreaks
Glide Bomb (5 Kills)
- Targetting UI elements will no longer persist if a teammate uses a Ball Turret Gunner while the player’s Glide Bomb is active.
Ranked Play
- Addressed an issue that prevented some players from being placed on the CDL Leaderboard after completing their five Skill Evaluation matches.
User Interface & Experience
- Progression is now accurately displayed on the Rank widget in Multiplayer menus.
- Players can now access the Armory while the cross-platform play option is disabled.
- Operators will now showcase the correct Weapon during the countdown of a Free-for-All match.
- Fixed a crash when resuming the game from an idle state on Xbox consoles.
Bundles & Cosmetics
- The Hard Shell Bundle will now grant the correct item for the Typhoon Weapon Charm.
- Addressed an issue that prevented Halima’s face from properly animating during loot previews.
Zombies
Stability
- Addressed a stability issue where players would be kicked from a match when reviving a player using melee and tactical items only.
- Added stability fixes for crashes that would occur while inspecting the Decimator Shield or Ray Gun. Weapon inspects for both of these items have been enabled.