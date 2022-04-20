Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Title Update 1.5.1

NEW CONTENT

Mastery Challenge Pack 2

Added Mastery Challenge Pack 2 (Mastery Challenge: The Reckoning) to the game.

Mastery Challenge offers the ultimate test of skill for combat, range, and stealth.

Pack 2 introduces 3 new shrines and culminates in a boss fight which tests your abilities in each aspect of combat.

Unlock unique rewards, including the Valkyrie Armor set, all-new weapons, a tattoo set, and new settlement cosmetics.

Access requirements: To access Mastery Challenge Pack 2, players must be at least Power Level 221, have completed the Uninvited Guests main quest after reporting on Grantebridgescire and Ledecestrescire, and have completed the narrative quest from Mastery Challenge Pack 1.

Ostara Festival

Added in-game support for the Ostara Festival to the game.

Available from April 21 through May 12.

Complete various activities to earn all-new weapons, available only during the festival.

Rewards include all-new weapons at Norvid’s shop and 50 free Opals via Ubisoft Connect.

Access requirements: Players must reach England and complete one of the first two narrative arcs (Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire) and have a settlement at Level 2 to participate in the Ostara Festival.

BUG FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

EXPANSION 3 – DAWN OF RAGNARÖK

Gameplay

Addressed

Runes equipped on Gear disappeared after TU 1.5.0.1. – We reached into the depths of Helheim to bring them back!

Unable to upgrade Legendary and other gear to Divine.

No silver required to downgrade Divine quality gear.

Failed to save game progress pop-up appears when any kind of save is made on Xbox consoles.

Losing player boost after using the Exit the Simulation option.

Losing player boost gear/weapon loadout upon Waking Up and reaching England.

Improved the activation of Powers to avoid accidentally consuming both Hugr bars.

Save/Load issues while collecting runes.

Save/Load issues while in shelters.

Combat

Addressed