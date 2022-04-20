Zoals al duidelijk werd uit de roadmap die onlangs werd vrijgegeven, is er een nieuwe grote update voor Assassin’s Creed live gegaan. Het gaat hier om update 1.5.1. en die voegt heel wat nieuwigheden aan de game toe.
Een eerste toevoeging is het tweede ‘Mastery Challenge Pack’ dat je drie nieuwe shrines en een baasgevecht voorschotelt. Om deze te kunnen beginnen, moet je echter wel minstens een power level van 221 hebben behaald én je moet het eerste Mastery Challenge Pack hebben voltooid. Als je erin slaagt deze uitdagingen te voltooien, staat onder andere een gloednieuw Valkyrie armor op je te wachten. Daarnaast komt ook het Ostara Festival terug van 21 april tot 12 mei, waarbij je nieuwe wapens kan verdienen. Ten slotte krijgen we opnieuw wat bug fixes om het leven mooier te maken.
Bekijk hieronder een greep uit de patch notes, voor een volledig overzicht kan je hier terecht.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Title Update 1.5.1
NEW CONTENT
Mastery Challenge Pack 2
Added Mastery Challenge Pack 2 (Mastery Challenge: The Reckoning) to the game.
- Mastery Challenge offers the ultimate test of skill for combat, range, and stealth.
- Pack 2 introduces 3 new shrines and culminates in a boss fight which tests your abilities in each aspect of combat.
- Unlock unique rewards, including the Valkyrie Armor set, all-new weapons, a tattoo set, and new settlement cosmetics.
- Access requirements: To access Mastery Challenge Pack 2, players must be at least Power Level 221, have completed the Uninvited Guests main quest after reporting on Grantebridgescire and Ledecestrescire, and have completed the narrative quest from Mastery Challenge Pack 1.
Ostara Festival
Added in-game support for the Ostara Festival to the game.
- Available from April 21 through May 12.
- Complete various activities to earn all-new weapons, available only during the festival.
- Rewards include all-new weapons at Norvid’s shop and 50 free Opals via Ubisoft Connect.
- Access requirements: Players must reach England and complete one of the first two narrative arcs (Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire) and have a settlement at Level 2 to participate in the Ostara Festival.
BUG FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS
EXPANSION 3 – DAWN OF RAGNARÖK
Gameplay
Addressed
- Runes equipped on Gear disappeared after TU 1.5.0.1. – We reached into the depths of Helheim to bring them back!
- Unable to upgrade Legendary and other gear to Divine.
- No silver required to downgrade Divine quality gear.
- Failed to save game progress pop-up appears when any kind of save is made on Xbox consoles.
- Losing player boost after using the Exit the Simulation option.
- Losing player boost gear/weapon loadout upon Waking Up and reaching England.
- Improved the activation of Powers to avoid accidentally consuming both Hugr bars.
- Save/Load issues while collecting runes.
- Save/Load issues while in shelters.
Combat
Addressed
- Added perks to certain weapons.
- Unbalanced power level scaling during certain boss fights.
- Surtr’s power level not scaling with player difficulty.
- Improved hitbox and balancing during certain boss fights.
- Missing hitbox on certain attacks when wielding two Atgeir weapons.
- Dual wielding two Atgeir weapons deals too little damage.
- Jomsviking not using any of the Atgeir type weapons during raids.
- Allies and enemies both gaining the electric shield buff during raids.
- Unable to use the left hand’s special attack on some weapons. – Run AnimusAmbidexterity.exe
- Unable to harm some enemies in Svartalfheim as they’re recognized as friendly. Not your buddy, friend.
Nou en de game blijft gewoon slecht
Ik vond de game redelijk goed tot ik er 85 uur in zat dat ik dacht van de fame is uit maar nee ik zat belangen niet aan het einde dan heb ik het opgeven omdat het te langdradig begin te zijn en ik had er genoeg van . Jammer.