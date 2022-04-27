“The Ghost of Tsushima collection incorporates the high quality and fun of the game and the excellence of its creation into graphic design with a sense of respect.

We hope that the permanent exhibition of the collection at Fureai-do Tsushima will serve as a bridge between the game and Tsushima tourism, with visitors to Tsushima becoming interested in the world of Ghost of Tsushima and the game, and fans of the game considering a visit to Tsushima as a result.”