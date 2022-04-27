Toen het geslaagde Ghost of Tsushima in 2020 op de markt kwam, werd het Japanse eiland plots wereldberoemd. Logisch dan ook dat het eiland, in samenwerking met Sony, inspeelt op de populariteit van de game om zo toeristen naar Tsushima te lokken (wanneer Japan eindelijk hun grenzen opent voor buitenlanders tenminste). Het eiland heeft nu op hun website heel wat officiële Ghost of Tsushima merchandise aangekondigd.
De merchandise is uitgebreid en heeft enkele klassieke zaken (t-shirts, sokken, mokken), maar ook specifiekere dingen zoals skins voor je PS4 console en controller. De merchandise wordt gemaakt door MSY en Masaya Akiyama, de baas van het bedrijf, had het volgende te zeggen (vertaald door VGC):
“The Ghost of Tsushima collection incorporates the high quality and fun of the game and the excellence of its creation into graphic design with a sense of respect.
We hope that the permanent exhibition of the collection at Fureai-do Tsushima will serve as a bridge between the game and Tsushima tourism, with visitors to Tsushima becoming interested in the world of Ghost of Tsushima and the game, and fans of the game considering a visit to Tsushima as a result.”
De invloed van de game op het echte eiland Tsushima was al eerder zichtbaar toen een torii poort op het eiland werd beschadigd en fans geld bijeen sprokkelden om de poort te herstellen.