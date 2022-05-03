

Vorige week stelde Sony PlayStation VRR beschikbaar op de PlayStation 5 en als gevolg daarvan kregen diverse games een update om de functie te implementeren. Nu is ook Ghostwire Tokyo aan de beurt, die een nieuwe update ontvangen heeft.

De update doet echter meer dan alleen VRR toevoegen, zo worden er ook wat performance issues aangepakt. In het kader van de Japanse Children’s Day op 5 mei zijn er wat nieuwe emotes beschikbaar voor gebruik in de foto modus.

De details van de update hieronder op een rijtje en meer over de game zelf lees je in onze review.

Update Highlights

Performance Improvements: This update addresses some performance issues for PS5 and PC.

Silence, Tengu: There’ve been some noise complaints about the Tengu, so Ed has developed some noise-cancelling headphones for Akito and KK. (Tengu volume can now be adjusted.)

Children’s Day Cosmetic and Emotes: Two new emotes and a new headwear piece inspired by Golden Week.

Children’s Day

Held annually on May 5 in Japan, Children’s Day is one of four national holidays observed during Golden Week, to celebrate the health and happiness of children—typically by decorating with fish-shaped kites and wearing paper samurai helmets! Now you can get in on the festivities in Ghostwire: Tokyo:

Koinobori Emote – Akito displays koi-shaped streamers

“They Grow Up So Fast” Emote – Akito proudly dons a folded paper

“Kabuto” samurai helmet – Paper Kabuto – Wear the origami samurai helmet from the emote

Changes and Improvements

Added “Yokai Volume” slider, allowing players to adjust the screeching of the Tengu

(PC) – Added “Mouse Smoothing” option (Allows players to enable/disable mouse smoothing)

Fast travel is now available earlier in the game

Added support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) on PS5

Bug Fixes

All Platforms

Improved overall performance

Overhauled starting values for player camera options

Adjusted gamepad analog stick deadzone, and added options to adjust deadzone

Fixed collision issues in some environments

Spirit Perception Prayer Beads will no longer guide you towards spirits you have already absorbed

Fixed text for some menu items in French and German

Fixed Sharpness option when using FSR 1.0

PS5 Fixes

Fixed low performance while in Quality Mode

Numerous fixes to main missions, side missions, and world events where performing certain actions could prevent progression

Adjusted detection for analog stick deadzone on PS4/PS5 controllers

Fixed a bug that occurred when moving while crouching

Fixed bug when spotted by a “Forsaken” Visitor

Adjusted visual aspects of some complete outfits

Fixed progression issue when speaking to dogs

Fixed visual bug when speaking to dogs

Some hint text for relics adjusted

Fixed tab-switching behavior on the menu screen

Fixed issue in which the database on the menu screen would not be updated

Fixed age restriction settings for Sweden

PC Fixes