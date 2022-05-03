Sloclap heeft sinds de release van Sifu aan verschillende nieuwe updates en toevoegingen gewerkt en een daarvan waren meerdere moeilijkheidsgraden. De update die dit doet toevoegen is zojuist online gegaan en daarbij heeft de ontwikkelaar de patch notes gedeeld.
Hieronder op een rijtje wat update 1.009 precies doet, want afgezien van nieuwe features introduceren, alsook de moeilijkheidsgraden, lost het ook verschillende issues op. De update is met 3.5GB niet al te groot en is nu beschikbaar op zowel de PS4, PS5 als pc.
Sifu Update 1.009 Patch Notes
Design – Outfits:
- Added an interactive wardrobe in the Wuguan for Outfit selection
- Added 3 new outfits with unlock conditions
Design – Training room:
- Added most of the in-game enemies types :
When you fight and defeat any enemy, you unlock them in the training room, allowing you to train and fight against advanced archetypes and the bosses.
- Added the possibility to fight multiple enemies at once.
- Added the possibility to redo the tutorial.
Design – Difficulty Settings:
Student Difficulty (Easy Mode) :
- More life and structure for the Main Character
- Enemies are less aggressive
- Enemies are less reactive in defense
- Simplified patterns for various archetypes and bosses
- The Death Counter cannot beyond 1
- Better shrine rewards
Disciple Difficulty (Normal Mode) :
- The original Sifu experience
Master Difficulty (Hard Mode) :
- Less life and structure for the Main Character
- More life and structure for various enemies
- Enemies are more aggressive
- Enemies are more reactive in defense
- New patterns for bosses
Design – Hotfixes:
- Fixed the Juggernaut ability to retaliate while defending
- Quicker post parry follow-up with various weapons
- The camera is further away when surrounded by enemies during takedowns and focus
Dev:
- Fixed issues with 21/9 display screens
Art:
- Fixed video looping issue on PS5
- Various rendering fixes for low quality mode
- Fixed some streaming issues
- Fixed some minor texturing issues for Yang’s 3D models
UX/UI:
- Add a “Dark Mode” display option to switch between light and dark backgrounds in the -menus, light backgrounds are now slightly less bright
- Popups now warn you more clearly about important choices
- More discreet XP box in HUD
- Clearer feedback when a focus bar is full
- Various keyboard inputs display fixes
Sound design:
- Audio output format selection
- Fix some unwanted behaviour on surround audio systems
De keuze is reuze.
Vet! Vandaag de fysieke vengeance edition besteld! Can’t wait!!