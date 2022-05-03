

Sloclap heeft sinds de release van Sifu aan verschillende nieuwe updates en toevoegingen gewerkt en een daarvan waren meerdere moeilijkheidsgraden. De update die dit doet toevoegen is zojuist online gegaan en daarbij heeft de ontwikkelaar de patch notes gedeeld.

Hieronder op een rijtje wat update 1.009 precies doet, want afgezien van nieuwe features introduceren, alsook de moeilijkheidsgraden, lost het ook verschillende issues op. De update is met 3.5GB niet al te groot en is nu beschikbaar op zowel de PS4, PS5 als pc.

Sifu Update 1.009 Patch Notes

Design – Outfits:

Added an interactive wardrobe in the Wuguan for Outfit selection

Added 3 new outfits with unlock conditions

‍Design – Training room:

Added most of the in-game enemies types :

When you fight and defeat any enemy, you unlock them in the training room, allowing you to train and fight against advanced archetypes and the bosses.

Added the possibility to fight multiple enemies at once.

Added the possibility to redo the tutorial.

‍Design – Difficulty Settings:

Student Difficulty (Easy Mode) :

More life and structure for the Main Character

Enemies are less aggressive

Enemies are less reactive in defense

Simplified patterns for various archetypes and bosses

The Death Counter cannot beyond 1

Better shrine rewards



Disciple Difficulty (Normal Mode) :

The original Sifu experience

Master Difficulty (Hard Mode) :

Less life and structure for the Main Character

More life and structure for various enemies

Enemies are more aggressive

Enemies are more reactive in defense

New patterns for bosses‍

Design – Hotfixes:

Fixed the Juggernaut ability to retaliate while defending

Quicker post parry follow-up with various weapons

The camera is further away when surrounded by enemies during takedowns and focus

‍Dev:

Fixed issues with 21/9 display screens

‍Art:

Fixed video looping issue on PS5

Various rendering fixes for low quality mode

Fixed some streaming issues

Fixed some minor texturing issues for Yang’s 3D models

UX/UI:

Add a “Dark Mode” display option to switch between light and dark backgrounds in the -menus, light backgrounds are now slightly less bright

Popups now warn you more clearly about important choices

More discreet XP box in HUD

Clearer feedback when a focus bar is full

Various keyboard inputs display fixes

Sound design: