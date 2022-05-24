

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum staat al even gepland voor een release in 2022, maar tot op heden was het raden naar de releasedatum. Nacon heeft vandaag echter goed nieuws weten te melden, want de releasedatum is vastgesteld. De game zal op 1 september 2022 verschijnen voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.

De game komt ook naar de Nintendo Switch ergens dit jaar, maar enkel die uitgave heeft nog geen specifieke releasedatum ontvangen. Samen met de aankondiging van de releasedatum heeft de uitgever nog een algemene omschrijving van de game gedeeld, zie hieronder.

“The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, based on the legendary The Lord of the Rings trilogy of books by J.R.R. Tolkien, tells of Gollum’s experiences from behind-the-scenes in the first chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring.

After losing his precious ring to Bilbo Baggins, Gollum decides to leave the Misty Mountains and embark on a perilous journey that leads him from the dungeons of Barad-dur to the realm of the Wood-elves in Mirkwood.

In order to survive the dangers of his journey through Middle-earth, Gollum has to sneak and climb and use all his cunning. He also has to deal with his Hobbit-self—Smeagol. It’s up to the players if they want Gollum to have the upper hand when it comes to making important decisions, or if they prefer to allow Sméagol to take over.

Gollum also encounters well-known characters from the books as well as a few new faces.”