Nadat EA eerder al de covers van FIFA 23 onthulde, heeft de uitgever vanavond de eerste trailer van de nieuwe footie laten zien. FIFA 23 verschijnt op 30 september en komt met de nodige nieuwe features en verbeteringen. Tevens zit het aanstaande wereldkampioenschap voetbal bij de game inbegrepen en ook vrouwenvoetbal speelt weer een belangrijke rol.
De nieuwe trailer, die de eerste beelden van FIFA 23 laat zien, kan je uiteraard hieronder bekijken. Daarnaast stuurde EA Games ons een overzicht van alle features die met de game gemoeid zijn, zie daarvoor het lijstje hieronder.
- FIFA World Cup – Experience the pinnacle of international football with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™, with more information to follow in the build-up to each tournament.
- Women’s Football – Play as women’s club teams for the first time in EA SPORTS FIFA history as the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and Division 1 Arkema come to FIFA 23 at launch.
- Gameplay – A new risk versus reward shooting mechanic, refreshed free kicks, penalties and corners, and more realistic physics bring the variety of football to The World’s Game.
- Training Centre – A new coaching system helps introduce new and less experienced players to the fundamentals of gameplay, with a series of challenges and chapters to help you improve your game.
- Cross-play – Play together against friends on different platforms as FIFA 23 introduces cross-play in 1v1 modes across FIFA Ultimate Team™, Online Seasons, Online Friendlies, and more.
- FIFA 23 Ultimate Team – FUT Moments and a revamped Chemistry system give you a whole new way to play and build your dream squad, as new ICONs and FUT Heroes join the game’s most popular mode.
- Career Mode – Define your personality as a player, manage as some of football’s most famous names, and enjoy a new way to play your season with Playable Highlights in the most authentic FIFA Career Mode experience to date.
- Pro Clubs – Bring more personality than ever before to the pitch with new customisation, improvements to Drop Ins, new perks, and more.
- VOLTA FOOTBALL – Get together with friends or the VOLTA FOOTBALL Community and express your style in new and upgraded VOLTA Arcades, with more ways to make your Avatar your own.
- Authenticity – Play The World’s Game with over 19,000 players, 700+ teams, 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues in FIFA 23.
Voor een meer uitgebreide toelichting op de (nieuwe) features van FIFA 23 verwijzen we je graag naar dit blogartikel.