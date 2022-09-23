Liefhebbers van Mario Strikers: Battle League Football hebben weer wat om mee aan de slag te gaan, want Nintendo heeft een nieuwe update voor de game vrijgegeven. Deze update kent een flinke waslijst aan patch notes en voegt daarnaast wat nieuwe dingen toe. Zo kunnen spelers nu aan de slag met twee nieuwe personages, namelijk Pauline en Diddy Kong.
In de onderstaande trailer zie je deze schitteren en scoren op hun eigen, unieke wijze. Zo is Pauline een echte krachtpatser, zij beschikt over een hoge snelheid op het veld. Zij kan met haar krachtige aanval, haar muzikale stem, de tegenstanders omver blazen. Diddy Kong daarentegen moet het meer van zijn behendigheid en balgevoel hebben en is daarmee de ideale middenvelder voor jouw team. Tot slot is ook het nieuwe Ton-outfit beschikbaar en je kan matches spelen in een nieuw stadion.
Hieronder kan je alle patch notes van deze flinke update terugvinden.
Ver. 1.2.0
Additional Content
- Added “Pauline” as a playable character.
- Added “Diddy Kong” as a playable character.
- Added the “Planetoid” stadium.
- Added the “Barrel” gear set.
Added Features
- Added “Striker Rankings” to the Main Menu. Compete by comparing your individual ability over a fixed period of time with “Skill Score”, which varies with your performance in online matches (excluding Battle Friends).
- Added the following content to “Strikers Club.”
– You can now customize supporters in the stadium. Access this by going to “Club Management” → “Stadium” → “Supporters.”
– You can now use Coins to view fireworks and confetti when you score a goal or when you win a match. Access this by going to “Club Management” → “Match Celebration.”
General
- Adjusted the behavior so that CPU teammates mark opponents more quickly.
- Adjusted the order of characters when you switch characters.
- Adjusted the charge time of Perfect Free Passes and Perfect Free Lob Passes.
- Increased the amount of Coins and tokens you earn depending on the results of a match.
- Changed the period of time for a rule in Strikers Club, which states that a Club will not be allowed to join a season if no member of a Club has been online within a certain amount of time, from 90 days to 30 days.
- Changed the number of ? Blocks that are thrown to the losing team at kickoff from 2 to 1 when the difference in score is 2 points.
- Adjusted the match-making system in online matches.
- Made several other adjustments to game balance and fixed several other issues to improve the gameplay experience.