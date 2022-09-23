Liefhebbers van Mario Strikers: Battle League Football hebben weer wat om mee aan de slag te gaan, want Nintendo heeft een nieuwe update voor de game vrijgegeven. Deze update kent een flinke waslijst aan patch notes en voegt daarnaast wat nieuwe dingen toe. Zo kunnen spelers nu aan de slag met twee nieuwe personages, namelijk Pauline en Diddy Kong.

In de onderstaande trailer zie je deze schitteren en scoren op hun eigen, unieke wijze. Zo is Pauline een echte krachtpatser, zij beschikt over een hoge snelheid op het veld. Zij kan met haar krachtige aanval, haar muzikale stem, de tegenstanders omver blazen. Diddy Kong daarentegen moet het meer van zijn behendigheid en balgevoel hebben en is daarmee de ideale middenvelder voor jouw team. Tot slot is ook het nieuwe Ton-outfit beschikbaar en je kan matches spelen in een nieuw stadion.

Hieronder kan je alle patch notes van deze flinke update terugvinden.