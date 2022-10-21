

Het duurt nog maanden voordat we Final Fantasy XVI kunnen spelen op de PlayStation 5, toch is Square Enix al bijna klaar met de titel. Gisteren werd er een nieuwe trailer uitgebracht en als je die gemist hebt, kan je die hier bekijken.

In een bijbehorend bericht op het PlayStation Blog zegt director Hiroshi Takai dat ze erg dichtbij het afronden van de ontwikkeling zijn. Het team is ook niet langer bezig met nieuwe content en gameplay mechanieken, maar met de laatste aanpassingen.

De komende tijd zal vooral gebruikt worden om bugs op te lossen en de game verder te polijsten, tweaken en optimaliseren. Gezien de game pas gepland staat voor de zomer van 2023 valt hier uit op te maken dat Square Enix echt zoveel mogelijk tijd neemt om een topproduct af te leveren.

“Our third trailer is finally here and jam-packed with exciting new information that provides a better picture of how the game’s setting, lore, and characters tie in with our compelling narrative. Hopefully it was worth the wait!

As the game edges closer to completion, the team has turned its full attention to debugging and final adjustments. Now that things are starting to come together, the game is sizing up to be something truly special.

We know you are all hungry to see more, but for now we hope that this little peek into the world of FINAL FANTASY XVI is enough to keep you both satisfied and (of course) speculating until our next big reveal.”