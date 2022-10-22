Zoals je eerder hier en hier al kon lezen, heeft de nieuwe update genaamd Waypoint voor No Man’s Sky voor heel wat bugs gezorgd. Niet ongebruikelijk, want dat is met elke grote nieuwe content update voor de game het geval, die Hello Games op relatief korte termijn aanpakt.
De nog aanwezige probleempjes strijkt Hello Games zo veel mogelijk glad met de laatste patch voor de game. Met update 4.05 worden er namelijk weer heel wat bugs aangepakt en hieronder kan je een lijst terugvinden met alle details:
Bug fixes
- Added an “Unread” icon to new entries in the Collected Knowledge catalogue of the information portal.
- Technology inventories now have a chance to contain supercharged slots that offer substantial boosts to the stats of technologies deployed to those slots. The number of supercharged slots is tied to the class of the starship, freighter or Multi-Tool in question, with 1 slots available for C-Class and 4 for S-Class.
- An icon reflecting the player’s current mode is now visible alongside the icon representing their current platform.
- Players who elect to permanently lock their difficulty settings will have this reflected in their mode icon.
- Bases now show the difficulty settings with which they were created.
- Added an option on the inventory page to temporarily expand large inventories and view them without the need to scroll.
- Clicking an inventory filter a second time will now disable that filter.
- New visuals have been added when reloading a save from within the game menus.
- The chance of technology being broken by incoming damage now scales with the current strength of your shields.
- The Save Point blueprint is now available for research aboard the Space Anomaly.
- The value and quality of items found in crashed freighter storage containers has been increased.
- Fixed a number of visual issues related to purchasing new inventory slots.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the save summary text from appearing correctly on the final save slot in the list.
- Fixed an issue that could cause technology items to fail to install correctly in some weapons or ships acquired from the Quicksilver Synthesis Companion.
- The technology research trees now stay open when purchasing multiple parts with the difficulty set to zero costs.
- Fixed an issue that caused the cursor to reset to the centre of the screen upon certain button inputs on the storage container transfer screen.
- Fixed an issue that could cause Exosuit Upgrade Chart hints to continue displaying after the chart had been used or sold.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Paralysis Mortar not to be known by default when opting to start with all technologies known.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the technology slot purchase screen from offering more than 30 slots in some rare circumstances.
- Fixed an issue that could cause entries to disappear from the Plaque, Monolith or Abandoned Building pages of the Collected Knowledge catalogue.
- Fixed an issue that could cause players to fall through the floor of their freighter when loading in very specific locations.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the base building tutorial to fail to progress past the “Powering the Base” section.
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause mission events involving base NPCs to point to the wrong system. This recovery will take place upon visiting the incorrectly marked system.
- Launch Fuel canisters now always fully recharge the Launch Thrusters, even on harder difficulty settings.
- Added additional fuel information to the “Summon Ship” error messages.
- Fixed an issue that caused some players to have inaccessible slots when viewing storage container inventories on their freighter.
- Increased the amount of time the information portal displays the preview of unread guide entries before cycling to the next entry.
- Fixed an issue that caused the collision box for the Industrial Pallet to be too big.
- Warp Hypercores will now always fully charge the ship hyperdrive, even on the hardest fuel settings.
- Fixed an issue that caused some Journey Milestone guidance missions to incorrectly report the milestone as complete.
- Fixed an issue that allowed inventories to be expanded beyond the intended limit for their C/B/A/S class rating.
- Fixed an issue that could occasionally cause asteroids to appear the wrong colour.
- Fixed a visual issue that caused some customisation banner options to appear in the wrong place in the UI.
- Fixed a minor visual issue with mission icons during Journey Milestone guidance missions.
- Fixed a number of visual issues with inventory slot purchasing.
- Fixed a number of instances of untranslated text in Journey Milestone guidance missions.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the “Missions Done” stat from being displayed correctly in the Korvax section of the Journey Milestone page.
- Fixed a memory issue affecting time-based missions.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a softlock on load after triggering a Journey Milestone guidance mission involving the mission board whilst within a pirate-controlled system.
- Fixed a memory issue affecting the save process.
- Fixed an issue that could cause framerate loss while browsing large freighter inventories.
- Fixed a number of networking issues.
- Fixed a rare issue related to saving the game while the disc was busy.