Phil Spencer bevestigt wederom dat Microsoft titels uit de Call of Duty-franchise naar PlayStation-platforms zal blijven brengen, zolang de Japanse fabrikant consoles blijft maken. Er is al weken een strijd gaande tussen Sony en Microsoft, waarvan de laatstgenoemde de uitgever achter Call of Duty – Activision Blizzard – maar wat graag wil overnemen.

Sony heeft nu al meerdere keren aangehaald dat een goedgekeurde deal een enorme verschuiving op de markt teweeg zal brengen en men heeft nu bij meerdere instanties dit argument aangekaart. Tijdens een videocast met Same Brain zegt Spencer dat de intentie er is om Call of Duty naar PlayStation-platforms te blijven brengen, net zoals Microsoft dat met Minecraft heeft gedaan.

Het is overigens begrijpelijk dat Sony bang is dat de shooter straks niet meer op PlayStation-consoles zal verschijnen. De fabrikant heeft namelijk het nieuws gedeeld dat Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 voor de grootste launch ooit heeft gezorgd in de PlayStation Store. Het is niet bekend hoe vaak de shooter over de digitale toonbank is gegaan.

Congratulations to @InfinityWard and @Activision on the biggest PlayStation Store launch EVER for a Call of Duty game (including preorders and day one sales). Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is now available for PS4 and PS5! pic.twitter.com/CU9GG853DI — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 31, 2022