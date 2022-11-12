Consoles

General

Stability

PC

This patch contains more fixes for stability and issues that have been found since launch.

General:

When dropping down from a ledge/beam, you will no longer jump forward

The exe name has been changed to “GothamKnights.exe”

FSR 2 has been updated to the newest version (2.1.2)

The Nvidia Freestyle can now be properly used

The backup save system has been redesigned

Save distinction functionality has been added, claimed DLCs are now stored in the save data

Fix for “flying cars” in co-op

GPU optimization for Low and Medium quality presets

Several UI and Input fixes

Photo mode navigation issues fixed

Stability: