Na de release van Gotham Knights zijn de makers van de game direct aan de slag gegaan met de commentaar die ze kregen op de game. Nee, een 60fps modus voor consoles is er nog steeds niet, maar er is wel een nieuwe update live gegaan die weer wat foutjes uit de game haalt.
Update 1.007 brengt veranderingen voor zowel consoles als pc en beide versies worden hierdoor stabieler. Gotham Knights durfde wel eens uit het niets te crashen, wat uiteraard niet de bedoeling is. Dit zou nu (hopelijk) verbeterd moeten zijn. Daarnaast worden er nog wat overige (kleine) bugs uitgeroeid.
Bekijk de veranderingen hieronder, lees meer over Gotham Knights in onze review.
Consoles
General
- Fix for “Cosmic” Batcycle colorway not being unlocked properly
- Rewards fix for Historia Strigidae collectibles
- Tracking fix for Batarang collectibles
- Community messages fix for proper localization
Stability
- Crash fixes
PC
This patch contains more fixes for stability and issues that have been found since launch.
General:
- When dropping down from a ledge/beam, you will no longer jump forward
- The exe name has been changed to “GothamKnights.exe”
- FSR 2 has been updated to the newest version (2.1.2)
- The Nvidia Freestyle can now be properly used
- The backup save system has been redesigned
- Save distinction functionality has been added, claimed DLCs are now stored in the save data
- Fix for “flying cars” in co-op
- GPU optimization for Low and Medium quality presets
- Several UI and Input fixes
- Photo mode navigation issues fixed
Stability:
- The game no longer crashes when joining a friend on Steam
- The game no longer crashes when the player dismantles the currently equipped gear
- Additional crash fixes
- Server side update to help address co-op connection stability
🙁
https://pu.nl/artikelen/nachtwacht/batman-stemacteur-kevin-conroy-66-overleden/
Buy it now , we’ll fix it later.