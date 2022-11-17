

Eerder beloofde ontwikkelaar Volition al dat er in november een grote update voor Saints Row zou uitkomen. Deze update zou meer dan 200 fixes en verbeteringen brengen, dit op basis van de feedback van spelers. Recent gaf de ontwikkelaar een kort overzicht vrij van de belangrijkste verbeteringen en nu is de update daadwerkelijk beschikbaar.

Het gaat hier om update 1.2.1 en de ontwikkelaar heeft een waslijst aan patch notes vrijgegeven die we hieronder op een rijtje hebben gezet.

The Bright Future Update is our first major release since launch and we’ve taken the time to pack in as many fixes and improvements as we could.

This update features over 200 bug fixes with a particular focus on stability and co-op gameplay issues. In addition, we have begun to add new features to the game to make your return to Santo Ileso smoother and more rewarding. As we announced last month, this is just the start of our ongoing support for Saints Row in 2022 and beyond.

In this update we have:

Focused on improving the co-op player experience by fixing many community reported issues

Increased stability in both single player and co-op play

Fixed issues with some challenge rewards not being granted to the player

Fixed visual issues with customization

Added important new quality of life features for vehicles, combat, UI and other parts of the game

Plus even more! Read the full set of change notes below to get the full picture.

We would like to thank you all for letting us know about issues you have found, and recognize that this update has taken a little longer than we all would have liked. We wanted to pack in as many meaningful fixes and new features as we could into this first major update, and the best way to do this was to focus on one larger patch, rather than release a series of smaller ones.

We are continuing to work on community requested quality of life additions and new features, as well as any further bugs that may be reported going forward, so please continue to talk to us about your experiences! Your passion for Saints Row and us as a studio continues to amaze and drive us for the future.

Let’s start with the quality of life improvements we have implemented for this update:

Combat Improvements

Combat should now feel more balanced and engaging, and winning fights should feel more rewarding:

We have made several improvements to aiming

We’ve rebalanced combat by drastically reducing the damage of enemy shotguns and SMGs across the board. This should make several key encounters fairer and more fun

We’ve rebalanced most of the Weapon Ultimate Challenges, simplifying them to make progression feel more rewarding

Weapon Ultimates now unlock automatically when the challenge is complete so you can get to causing havoc with them right away

We’ve tweaked the time given to interrupt enemy call-ins for support

We’ve tweaked the scaling of notoriety to allow players to react to and escape the notoriety loop easier

We’ve reduced the frequency of stylized deaths on easiest difficulty.

Garage and Vehicle Improvements

Managing and using your fleet of incredible vehicles should now feel far slicker:

There are seven new Garage locations throughout the world that unlock at the start of “Chop Shop”, so you now have way more options for dropping off and obtaining stored vehicles

We’ve improved Garage Vehicle list management. You can now favorite, like, and view recent vehicles in the Garage

We freed up over 50 vehicle customization save slots

We introduced “vehicle templates” as rewards instead of saving the vehicle to the player’s garage automatically, allowing players to retain more custom vehicle save slots

We expanded the Vehicle Delivery options with a full garage list, including favorites, liked, and recent vehicles

We added new drop off location visual telegraphs to the HQ and new Chop Shop locations for driven and flown vehicles.

Open World Gameplay & Criminal Ventures Improvements

We’ve made the first in a series of future changes to make the city and activities within the open world of Santo Ileso more immersive and rewarding:

We’ve introduced new progression tiers to district completion. Players will now see Saints roaming the streets when they have completed the criminal venture and district threats. At 100% completion, even more Saints will spawn

We’ve significantly reduced the number of Bright Future Disposals required to completed the venture

“Chop Shop” vehicle delivery is now accepted at all new locations

We’ve improved the discovery radius on some collectibles, making them easier to find while exploring the city

UX and other Improvements

A new voice Pitch Slider during customization will permit players to use a huge new range of voices

Players now have the ability to equip weapons at HQ without having to walk outside the HQ

We’ve improved subtitle timings to better match what’s happening on screen

We’ve implemented support for PlayStation 5’s haptic triggers for weapons

We’ve improved Color Swatch options to include a truer “black” and wider selection of grays.

Fix List: Co-op

Fixed an issue where sometimes the Player could lose connection and disconnect during co-op

Fixed instances of the players icon disappearing from the minimap

Fixed an instance of Animations of the Partner Player not playing for a Player hit with a thrustbuster while having the camera mode on

Fixed co-op interaction with the “@cha” Side Hustle which could lead to overwriting or canceling the first interaction, and displaying the objective only for the second player to interact

Credit is now properly given on the “Kill the Collective” challenge if the “Litterbug” Wanted target is killed in co-op

Fixed an instance of the Host not being able to build a criminal venture when the Partner Player is waiting to join the active session

The client player now properly sees tutorial prompts when advancing through “First F#:!ing Day “ in co-op

Fixed an instance of players not properly spawning on the hoverbike after the first cinematic in “The Great Train Robbery”

Fixed issues with the boat previews for the Partner Player after using the “Boat Deck” menu at the HQ

Fixed an issue where the host could lose menu functionality if the client left during a mission after the host selected ‘exit to main menu’

Vehicle Delivery service now properly delivers cars customized if they were saved in the garage by the player in co-op

Fixed an issue with turrets shaking while the Partner Player is driving the vehicle

Fixed a loading issue while the host is on the “Waiting for Partner to join” screen

Fixed a case where characters could fall under the map in “The Forge” in co-op

Adjusted shipment car spawn time to avoid triggering mission failures in the “Fast and the Foodiest”

Fixed a case of mission information not resuming after a player is revived during “Morning Commute”

Fixed an issue where the Host could fall through the ground in “After Party”

Fixed a case where the helicopter may not arrive while the Host player is in the APC turret during the “First F#:!ing Day” mission

Addressed an issue where the host could advance without completing character customization if the client chose to exit during the “First F#:!ing Day” mission

Fixed a bug that limited the player’s ammunition if the host entered the weapon cache during “Observe and Report”

Fixed an issue where the Host would remain on the waiting screen after the Partner Player had chosen to cancel the “join new criminal venture” reveal cut scene

Fixed a case where the player icon would disappear from maps when the host exits and re-enters the garage

Fixed instance of Kakts Radio banners appearing when the Partner Player joins a co-op session

Addressed cases of arms disappearing on Partner Player Bosses

Fixed a bug where both players were unable to use skills, if one of them had the “Riot Shield” equipped

Fixed an occasional crash when both players exit to the Main Menu

Fixed a bug where the Partner Player could lose functionality within the Main Menu after selecting DLC content

Resolved an issue where the Partner Player sees the world loading while waiting to join a co-op session

Fixed a couple of cases where the Partner Player could see the “Content Unlocked” pop up twice during a co-op session

Fixed a case where improper messages could display between the Host and Partner Player when unlocking DLC.

Stability / Crashes

Fixed an issue where the player could crash while being idle at the HQ

Reduced instances of accidental player deaths in Observe and Report in both co-op and single player sessions

Fixed a case where the train could derail after completing the Mayhem tutorial. Choo choo!

Fixed instances of infinite loading screens during conversation with Chalupacabra Manager

Fixed a crash during co-op when restarting from checkpoint in the “Take Me to Church”

Fixed an instance where players could encounter an infinite loading screen when restarting from checkpoint during “Making Rent”

Fixed a crash when loading the “Chop Lifting” side hustle

Fixed a crash that could occur during prolonged fighting at high notoriety

Fixed an infinite loading screen that could occur after the “Clear the Lead” truck objective in “Observe and Report”

Fixed a crash that could occur in co-op if both players chose to exit to main menu during the first customization screen in the opening scene

Fixed a crash that could occur for the Host player during co-op while near the HQ

Fixed a case where @cha instance would not complete after defeating all enemies

Fixed a soft crash that could occur in co-op when two players were using the Style App during the “Arm Yourself” objective in “Corporate Retreat”

Fixed instances of infinite loads while using the Style App during a mission

Fixed a bug where an infinite loading screen could occurring after jumping off the train when the final cutscene is triggered in “The Great Train Robbery”

Resolved a soft crash when the container fails to count for the objective during the “chopper” activity

Fixed a case of a soft crash when building the “Wuzyers Repo” Criminal venture. The game will no longer repo your fun!

Addressed an issue where the player could become soft crashed when the prank tutorial appears when the “Content Unlocked” interface is displayed

Fixed an instance where the player could crash while in Santo Ileso while on the High Framerate setting

Fixed an instance where the player could soft crash when pausing the game.

Missions

Fixed a case where Neenah could fail to drive to the graveyard in “Breaking Ground”

Fixed an issue where the Empire Map would be invisible with empty lot circles in “Breaking Ground”

Fixed a soft crash that could occur after placing “Bright Future Disposal” in “Breaking Ground”

Fixed a lighting transition at the beginning of “Networking”

Fixed a case where the player could skip the conversation with ally NPCs in “After Party”

Fixed a bug where the player was unable to restart from checkpoint or restart mission after talking to Kevin. Damn it Kev!

Fixed an issue with Sergio getting up after being hit by El Lanzador in “The Great Train Robbery”

Fixed a soft crash that could occur during “The Great Train Robbery” after killing all the enemies in the first car

Fixed a case of Marshall units not attacking the Player in “Take Me to Church”. We will be speaking to their supervisors

Fixed an instance of loss of control after attacking the Nahuali with the Thrustbuster or C4.

We now properly grant the “Doc Ketchum Horse” collectible after “Aggressive Recruiting”.

Fixed a bug where the boat would suddenly stop during “Going Overboard”

Fixed a case where the Nahuali would prevent the player from entering a vehicle in “The Frontier”. Get in Boss, we’re going on an adventure

Fixed a soft crash where enemies would disappear if the player moved far enough away from the mission area in “A Piece of the Action”

Fixed multiple failure screens that could occur when the player is killed during “Be Your Own Boss”

Fixed ammo being taken away from the KA-1 Kobra Pistol after completing “Making Rent”.

Fixed cases of frozen pedestrians during “Donut Run”

Fixed jukebox audio repeating itself in “Idol Threats”

Fixed area warning display radius in “Non-Compete Clause”

Fixed animation issue with Gabriel in “Neenah’s Car”

Fixed a mission progression issue in the “Interrogate Gabriel” objective during “Neenah’s Car”

Fixed an invulnerable NPC in “The Forge”

Fixed a infinite loading screen that could occur when opening the “Community Sharing” menu during the “The Fast and The Foodiest” mission dialog

Fixed a soft crash where Kevin could not be revived after reaching the second drive through window in “The Fast and The Foodiest”

Fixed an issue where “Good Cop / Bad Cop” would fail to progress if the last container was hit by the helicopter

Resolved an issue where the player falls after aborting or completing a mission in an airborne vehicle.

UI

Fixed some incorrectly named items on console versions

Fixed instances of re-mapped controls not appearing correctly on the button map

Fixed the disappearing On/Off toggle for crew customization when restoring defaults

Custom color button now functions correctly while in contrast settings

Removed some instances of placeholder text in the brightness options menu

Correctly added background color to some text boxes.

Correctly spawning the objective timer UI while in “Laundromat” for players who completed “Insurance Fraud” first

Fixed the player being prevented from opening the Skills or Perks menu while inside a vehicle

Fixed some instances of the upgrade costs not displaying while in the “Friendly Fire” menu.

Fixed instances of the back button not being available

Resolved an issue which caused players to be unable to select any options on the Main Menu

Re-centered the XP gain icon

Fixed an instance of the “Roof Riding” tutorial popping up if the player had been taken down while riding the roof of a vehicle

Fixed an issue with the weapon wheel displaying the incorrect weapon when quick swapping.

Vehicles

Fixed the logo display for the Dreadnought

Fixed an issue with upgrade kits being lost after selecting vehicle presets in the garage

Adjusted High Glare intensity

Added controller rumble while drifting on heavy vehicles

Fixed a case where the driver of a hijacked vehicle would not properly ragdoll when being kicked out of a vehicle

Fixed a case of the player re-spawing as a ragdoll after being killed in a vehicle

Fixed an issue that caused the yacht to behave erratically when picked up with a tow cable. Calm down, yacht

Fixed cases of vehicle doors inflicting damage to the player when exiting certain cars

Ambient Life

Fixed issues where Factions, police, Saints NPCs, and vehicles would sometimes fail to spawn after extended gameplay sessions

Fixed instance of police and faction spawns not occurring properly within certain world districts.

Animation

Fixed a bug where NPCs would perform their sit animation after being killed while exiting a vehicle

Adjusted scripted NPCs so they could take combat actions

Adjusted the sync of Friend NPC revive animation

Fixed a case where the Pineapple Express skill would kill enemies instantly or play in the wrong direction

Audio

Adjusted cooldown timer for certain challenge lines

Fixed a case where music from the “Bright Future Disposals” Criminal Venture would sometimes keep playing

Fixed certain cases of vehicles having their radios turned off by default.

Camera

Fixed a case where the camera could clip at the end of “Unto the Breach”

Fixed cases where the camera could clip through props in “Observe and Report”

Fixed an issue were the camera occasionally would get stuck under the map while drifting into garages at high speeds

Smoothed camera movement when entering certain interiors

Fixed inconsistent camera acceleration when moving the camera back and forth

Localization

Fixed several instances of unsupported characters being displayed

Fixed missing translations in the Korean language.

Visual/Customization

Fixed a bug where the lower forearms could disappear when wearing some jackets

Fixed instance of shadows flickering while rotating the boss in the Wardrobe

Fixed a bug that did not properly allow the player to preview helmets will having a hat equipped

Fixed instances of the player character appearing next to the car upon entering garages

Fixed an instance of missing skin textures with specific gloves equipped

Resolved instances of hairstyles clipping into Headbands

Chicken Ned outfit coloring options are now displayed correctly

Weapons

Fixed an issue of the MDI-101 Multi Launcher’s signature ability not unlocking after completing the weapon challenge

Multikills will now also increment the counter for the AS3 Ultimax weapon challenge.

Fixed a case where the player could lose functionality while dodging with an empty magazine

Fixed a bug where the minigun ceased to work after overheating

We have adjusted the damage on Sawed-Off Shotgun

Fixed a bug where the player could lose functionality if they were interrupted during a reload

The Panteros Thumper is now available while vehicle surfing.

World