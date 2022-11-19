Eerder dit jaar bracht Square Enix The DioField Chronicle op de markt, een strategische fantasy RPG waarin je te midden van een heuse oorlog werd gedropt. Nu heeft de Japanse uitgever goed nieuws voor de fans van die game, want in maart van 2023 krijgt The DioField Chronicle een grote update met heel wat nieuwe content. Nog beter nieuws: al die nieuwe content zal verkrijgbaar zijn voor de scherpe prijs van €0,00!

De update voegt skills, een hogere moeilijkheidsgraad, een krachtig wapen en een nieuwe modus aan de game toe. Daarnaast zullen we ook aan de slag kunnen gaan met een gloednieuw scenario dat het verhaal vertelt van Waltaquin Redditch. Bekijk alle toevoegingen hieronder.

New Scenario – A new scenario not told in the main story starring Waltaquin Redditch. In this scenario, playable after clearing Chapter 5, you will make your way through missions while controlling Waltaquin. “Behemoth” will appear as the final boss.

– A new scenario not told in the main story starring Waltaquin Redditch. In this scenario, playable after clearing Chapter 5, you will make your way through missions while controlling Waltaquin. “Behemoth” will appear as the final boss. New Weapon “Grimoire” – In the newly added scenario, you will be able to equip Waltaquin’s dedicated weapon “Grimoire,” which can use skills to summon units and morph into other forms.

– In the newly added scenario, you will be able to equip Waltaquin’s dedicated weapon “Grimoire,” which can use skills to summon units and morph into other forms. New Skills – The new skill “Necromancy” can be used to summon a Skull Knight. The new skill “Necrotame” can be used to transform your units into a Skull Dragon to unleash powerful skills.

– The new skill “Necromancy” can be used to summon a Skull Knight. The new skill “Necrotame” can be used to transform your units into a Skull Dragon to unleash powerful skills. High-Difficulty “Extra Mode” – A mode in which high-level enemies appear from Chapter 1. This will be added as a function of “New Game+,” which allows you to carry over your levels, weapons, and skill trees after clearing the main story.

– A mode in which high-level enemies appear from Chapter 1. This will be added as a function of “New Game+,” which allows you to carry over your levels, weapons, and skill trees after clearing the main story. New Difficulty Level “Very Hard” – The “Very Hard” difficulty level offers more challenging battles with less fragment drops, reduced enemy skill use frequency and cooldowns, limited revival time and HP recovery, and so on.

Bekijk hieronder een trailer die de update voorstelt. Meer over de basisgame zelf lees je in onze review.