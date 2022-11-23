Gezien het niet lang meer duurt voordat The Callisto Protocol in de winkels ligt, zijn de Trophies al online gezet op het PlayStation Network. Hierdoor hebben we hieronder een overzicht kunnen plaatsen met alle doelen die je moet zien te voltooien om de platinum in de wacht te slepen.
De Achievements op de Xbox en Steam zullen hetzelfde zijn, maar de waarde hiervan is nog niet bekend als het op de Xbox Achievements aankomt. Verder klinken de meeste doelstellingen niet al te ingewikkeld, al zal het geen fluitje van een cent zijn.
Om de platinum Trophy te halen zul je de game namelijk uit moeten spelen op de ‘Maximum Security’ moeilijkheidsgraad, wat wellicht de hoogste stand is. Hieronder het complete overzicht aan Trophies, die mogelijk wat hele lichte spoilers bevat.
Platinum
It’s over, Jacob!
-Collect all trophies
Goud
I Do Belong Here
-Beat the game on any difficulty
You Need a Gun
-Fully Upgrade One Weapon
The Protocol is About Life
-Beat the game on Maximum Security difficulty
Grim Reaper
-Harvest and read all implant bios
The Commonality
-Uncover the mystery of Kallipolis
Two Heads Are Better Than One
-Take down the two-head
In Striking Distance
-Kill an enemy via GRP and a melee combo
Zilver
Get a Grip
-Grab twenty-five enemies with the GRP
Terminated
-Take down a security robot
Paper Jams
-Print a weapon for the first time
Reforged
-Print a weapon upgrade
Giving Back
-Stab five blind enemies in the back
Float Like A Butterfly
-Perfect dodge five times
Flesh Wound
-Use melee or ranged weapons to take both arms off a living enemy
Chew ‘Em Up
-Kill ten enemies with environmental hazards
Workplace Hazard
-Use GRP to kill an enemy by throwing them into an environmental hazard
Brons
Mugshot
-Take a photo using photo mode
The Outer Way
-Find the Outer Way boarding craft
Desperate Times
-Elias gives Jacob a shiv
If the SHU Fits…
-Activate the SHU
Without A Paddle
-Survive the pipeslide
Crash Site
-Return to the crashed ship
In the Pipe, Five by Five
-Reach the Hangar flight deck
Power Up
-Restore power to the old facility
What Lies Beneath
-Find the source
Full Circle
-Get thrown back into original cell
The Callisto Protocol is vanaf 2 december verkrijgbaar.