

Gezien het niet lang meer duurt voordat The Callisto Protocol in de winkels ligt, zijn de Trophies al online gezet op het PlayStation Network. Hierdoor hebben we hieronder een overzicht kunnen plaatsen met alle doelen die je moet zien te voltooien om de platinum in de wacht te slepen.

De Achievements op de Xbox en Steam zullen hetzelfde zijn, maar de waarde hiervan is nog niet bekend als het op de Xbox Achievements aankomt. Verder klinken de meeste doelstellingen niet al te ingewikkeld, al zal het geen fluitje van een cent zijn.

Om de platinum Trophy te halen zul je de game namelijk uit moeten spelen op de ‘Maximum Security’ moeilijkheidsgraad, wat wellicht de hoogste stand is. Hieronder het complete overzicht aan Trophies, die mogelijk wat hele lichte spoilers bevat.

Platinum

It’s over, Jacob!

-Collect all trophies

Goud

I Do Belong Here

-Beat the game on any difficulty

You Need a Gun

-Fully Upgrade One Weapon

The Protocol is About Life

-Beat the game on Maximum Security difficulty

Grim Reaper

-Harvest and read all implant bios

The Commonality

-Uncover the mystery of Kallipolis

Two Heads Are Better Than One

-Take down the two-head

In Striking Distance

-Kill an enemy via GRP and a melee combo

Zilver

Get a Grip

-Grab twenty-five enemies with the GRP

Terminated

-Take down a security robot

Paper Jams

-Print a weapon for the first time

Reforged

-Print a weapon upgrade

Giving Back

-Stab five blind enemies in the back

Float Like A Butterfly

-Perfect dodge five times

Flesh Wound

-Use melee or ranged weapons to take both arms off a living enemy

Chew ‘Em Up

-Kill ten enemies with environmental hazards

Workplace Hazard

-Use GRP to kill an enemy by throwing them into an environmental hazard

Brons

Mugshot

-Take a photo using photo mode

The Outer Way

-Find the Outer Way boarding craft

Desperate Times

-Elias gives Jacob a shiv

If the SHU Fits…

-Activate the SHU

Without A Paddle

-Survive the pipeslide

Crash Site

-Return to the crashed ship

In the Pipe, Five by Five

-Reach the Hangar flight deck

Power Up

-Restore power to the old facility

What Lies Beneath

-Find the source

Full Circle

-Get thrown back into original cell

The Callisto Protocol is vanaf 2 december verkrijgbaar.