We konden gisteren al melden dat de Colosseum update voor Elden Ring uitgerold is, wat het mogelijk maakt om in de verschillende arena’s de strijd met elkaar aan te gaan, zij het alleen of in teams. Deze update heeft versie 1.08 gekregen.

Naast de bovenstaande features heeft FromSoftware ook een aantal andere zaken aangepast en toegevoegd, zoals nieuwe haarstijlen en fixes voor de balans. De ontwikkelaar heeft de details gedeeld en kun je in de onderstaande lijst terugvinden.