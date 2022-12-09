Sifu heeft na zijn release al extra features gekregen die door middel van gratis updates aan de man zijn gebracht. Nu is er weer een nieuwe patch beschikbaar die extra mogelijkheden naar de game brengt.

De nieuwste update voor Sifu bevat onder andere een replay editor, nieuwe outfits en drie ‘modifiers’ genaamd: Free Throw, Vampire en Touch of Death. Wat deze inhouden en de complete lijst van wat de patch brengt zie je hieronder.

Replay Editor

Record your best moves with Sifu‘s new Replay Editor, a complete set of recording tools that allows fans the ability to create cinematic replays from within the game. Place the camera wherever you want, change its parameters, set up camera movements, add effects, slow down or speed up the action and create your very own Kung Fu movie shots.

Cheats and Modifiers

Also debuting in today’s Sifu update are four new cheats and three new modifiers allowing for new play styles, including “Free Throw,” which allows you to unconditionally throw your foes, age-decreasing perks with the “Vampire” modifier and a sweet new “Touch of Death” ability that immediately knocks enemies out if an attack lands correctly.

Additionally, we’ve added some long-awaited quality of life changes such as the option to carry your unlocked skills over from a previous save to a new one, as well as the ability to set your own camera distance during takedowns and bring the dynamic takedown camera close-ups back!

New Outfits

And no update would be complete without the addition of new outfits: now you can roundhouse kick your way while looking fly with three unlockable outfits including a slick-looking Wing Chun outfit, available in dark and light versions. The tough-as-nails “Stunt Double” outfit is available only to Deluxe Edition owners.