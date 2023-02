Just before Lightfall drops, Destiny 2 will be brought offline for 24 hours starting at 9 AM PST on February 27, 2023. […] Players will be reminded of the downtime in-game and on our social media channels before it starts.

During this period, players can pre-download Lightfall on all platforms. Be advised that the download file will be large, but this new installation will improve load times, and overall disk space usage will be smaller afterwards.

Once the game is brought back online, and Lightfall has launched, sign-in queues are expected, especially during the first hours and peak play times.