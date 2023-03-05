Afgelopen najaar kwam Squanch Games met de komische first-person shooter High on Life op de proppen. De game werd met gemengde gevoelens ontvangen en in onze review deelden we een prima cijfer uit. De ontwikkelaar blijft voorlopig nog verder werken aan het spel en heeft weer een nieuwe update uitgebracht.
De vierde update voor High on Life voegt onder meer een nieuwe grafische modus toe op de Xbox Series X|S. Deze quality modus draait op 30 frames per seconde met een dynamische tot 4K op de Xbox Series X en een resolutie tot 1440p op de Series S. Verder zijn met deze update ook weer diverse problemen verholpen, waaronder crashes en niet-werkende Achievements.
Alle details van de update voor High on Life lees je in de patch notes hieronder.
Fixes & Optimizations
- General crash and progress blocker fixes including:
- Fixed save game compatibility issue that was affecting progress on unlocking some achievements and hunter challenges.
- Fixed infinite load issue in house when warping to final mission during Final Prep.
- Fixed loading screen crash from dying during combat in Zephyr.
- Fixed issue where player respawned and got locked outside of a warp base door during Krubis.
- Fixed issue where player was stuck when going through Human Haven portal outside Applebees.
- Fixed issue where player couldn’t set down guns during Rescue Lizzie.
- Fixed Krubis being stuck underground during Boss Fight.
- Fixed issue where Lezduit was available post-game, resolving the below issues:
- Player locked in a room in Human Haven while Lezduit was equipped.
- Lezduit was available in the inventory and on the couch post-game.
- Fixed achievement “Eye scream, you scream” failing to unlock when expected.
- Fixed achievement “Mods Please Ban” – can now reliably complete as 30 hunk kills are now possible.
- Fixed enemies not showing up. Ex: Schlooper location in the Outskirts.
- Fixed low FPS issue during Xenoslaughter at 3440×1440 resolution.
- Fixed missing voice lines for final Ant shot callout at end of 9-Torg bounty.
- Fixed missing voice lines for Clugg’s Suits and Sweezy during Giblets bounty.
- Fixed missing background music in Slums tunnel during 9-Torg bounty.
- Fixed Ant enemies going through a ramp wall during 9-Torg bounty.
- Improved performance in Destroyed Earth during Garmantuous Bounty.
Content & Feature Updates
- Xbox Series X/S:
- Updated default visual quality setting – now called performance mode. This is intended to run at 60 fps with dynamic resolution (up to 1440p on Series X, up to 1080p on Series S).
- Added a new quality mode that features improved visual quality targeted at 30 fps. This runs with dynamic resolution up to 4k on Series X and 1440p on Series S.
- PC: Added Native and AI Quality Improvement Modes (Nvidia DLSS, AMD FSR 2.0 and Intel XeSS options), now available in the Settings Menu.
- All platforms: Added settings for disabling drift and distortion for the heads-up display (HUD) in the Settings Menu.