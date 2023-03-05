

Afgelopen najaar kwam Squanch Games met de komische first-person shooter High on Life op de proppen. De game werd met gemengde gevoelens ontvangen en in onze review deelden we een prima cijfer uit. De ontwikkelaar blijft voorlopig nog verder werken aan het spel en heeft weer een nieuwe update uitgebracht.

De vierde update voor High on Life voegt onder meer een nieuwe grafische modus toe op de Xbox Series X|S. Deze quality modus draait op 30 frames per seconde met een dynamische tot 4K op de Xbox Series X en een resolutie tot 1440p op de Series S. Verder zijn met deze update ook weer diverse problemen verholpen, waaronder crashes en niet-werkende Achievements.

Alle details van de update voor High on Life lees je in de patch notes hieronder.