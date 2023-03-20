Eerder deze maand lanceerde The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition dan eindelijk, na een periode van veel speculatie. Deze nieuwe current-gen editie van de geliefde RPG had echter niet echt de beste launch: de game had best veel problemen, waaronder crashes en een inconsistente performance. Een nieuwe patch biedt soelaas.
Update 1.1 is nu live voor de PS5 en pc en brengt de nodige veranderingen met zich mee. Hopelijk zorgt deze update ervoor dat de technische problemen nu tot het verleden behoren. Xbox-spelers zullen echter nog heel even moeten wachten, want de update voor dat platform verschijnt pas ergens in het midden van deze week.
Bekijk de patch notes hieronder.
Top Community Issues:
- Adjusted settings for Ultra and Very High graphic modes, improving experience for PC players on higher end graphics cards
- Fixed issues with SSGI being set inappropriately high on PC affecting performance
- Updated SSR values to improve cinematic mode on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation®5
- Updated dynamic resolution on PC
- Improved framerate in performance modes for both Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation®5
Performance:
- PSO experience improved to mitigate hitching during shader compilation
- SSGI auto settings updated preventing scenarios where it would toggle on unexpectedly
Stability:
- Solved rare crash on PS5 in Roseway
- Fixed chance for Xbox Series X|S consoles to crash during long syncs
- Prevent temporary memory leaks from appearing in UI screens on Xbox Series X|S consoles
General:
- Various HLOD improvements to reduce popping on all platforms
- Fix many instances of flickering textures on all platforms
- Reduce chance for characters hair to glow on all platforms
- Fixed two instances of invisible enemies on all platforms
- Fixed invisible trip mine beam on all platforms
- Improved texture resolution on the Xbox Series S
- Fixed skin shading issues seen on some companions on the Xbox Series S