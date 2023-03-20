Eerder deze maand lanceerde The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition dan eindelijk, na een periode van veel speculatie. Deze nieuwe current-gen editie van de geliefde RPG had echter niet echt de beste launch: de game had best veel problemen, waaronder crashes en een inconsistente performance. Een nieuwe patch biedt soelaas.

Update 1.1 is nu live voor de PS5 en pc en brengt de nodige veranderingen met zich mee. Hopelijk zorgt deze update ervoor dat de technische problemen nu tot het verleden behoren. Xbox-spelers zullen echter nog heel even moeten wachten, want de update voor dat platform verschijnt pas ergens in het midden van deze week.

Bekijk de patch notes hieronder.