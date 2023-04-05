Vorige maand kreeg Forspoken een grote update die heel wat nuttige zaken aan de game toevoegde en bugs verdelgde, en intussen staat de volgende update alweer klaar… maar de omvang is ditmaal wel een pak kleiner.
Update 1.012 is namelijk een vrij kleine update, die zich voornamelijk focust op het fixen van wat technische problemen en de touchpad controls op de DualSense controller. Lees de volledige patch notes onderaan dit bericht na voor meer info.
Volgende maand wordt wél interessanter voor Forspoken, want dan staat er nieuwe content op de planning.
Feature Updates:
- Adjusted the visual effects for Frey’s Shot spell.
- Changed the default Sprint button from “L3” to “L3 or 〇”.
- Frey can now run in certain locations, such as Pilgrim’s Refuges, the Archives, and the Mausoleum. Running will remain disabled during certain event scenes.
Miscellaneous:
- The touchpad controls for DualSense™ Wireless Controller (PlayStation®5) can now be used when the controller is paired by Bluetooth. Certain DualSense™ Wireless Controller features, such as the intergraded speaker or haptic feedbacks cannot be used by Bluetooth pairing.
- Updated the Intel XeSS version to 1.1.0 which can be used for Intel ARC and Iris Xe. The driver must be updated to 31.0.101.4148 or a later version.
Technical Issues:
- Various minor fixes.
Ik wacht nog even tot de game onder de 30 Euro duikt, dan ga ik er aan beginnen. Zo te lezen zijn de meeste bugs er dan ook wel uit.