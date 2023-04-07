

Square Enix en Sony zijn al jaren erg goede partners van elkaar. Voor een lange tijd waren Final Fantasy-games enkel beschikbaar voor de consoles van Sony en die trend komt nu ook weer terug met Final Fantasy XVI, wat een PlayStation 5 exclusive is. Dit kent misschien nog een andere reden, waarover je hier meer leest maar dat terzijde.

Naast dat Sony heeft geholpen met de ontwikkeling van deze titel, is de game director van Final Fantasy XVI, Hiroshi Takai, Sony ook erg dankbaar voor het stukje hardware dat zij en wij hebben gekregen.

Volgens de beste man zou Final Fantasy XVI nog lang niet klaar zijn als de PlayStation 5 er niet was, verklaarde hij in een interview met Play Magazine UK. Het geheugen en de snelheid van de SSD zijn twee erg belangrijke factoren. Final Fantasy XVI belooft namelijk vrijwel geen laadtijden terwijl je door de gamewereld heen reist én ziet er daarnaast ook nog eens erg goed uit.

“If we didn’t have the memory that the PlayStation 5 has and also the transfer speed, the SSD, that the PlayStation 5 has, we would still be development right now.

We have what’s called a world map. And on that world map, you have the areas that you can travel to, and you that area, and then you jump to that area seamlessly. And then you follow the main quest there, and then once you finish that, you’ll go back to this hub area called the Hideaway.

Each Place that you unlock then becomes available to visit at any time. And so if you decide, ‘Okay, I want to try something else, I’m done with the main scenario for now’, you can go back to places that you visited before and explore those places. And if some of those places, there’ll be new side-quests that you can start. And you can go off and do things like that. You can explore, you can do the hunts. You can find the items, you can do the quests.”