

The Last of Us: Part I lanceerde eind vorige maand op pc, maar heeft helaas te maken met de nodige problemen. Daarom wordt er sinds de release gewerkt aan allerlei updates die de problemen moeten verhelpen. Vorige week verscheen er een hot fix die de belangrijkste issues aanpakte en die zou opgevolgd worden met een grotere update.

Die werd over het weekend uitgerold en zou de game een stuk beter moeten maken qua performance en gameplay. Met de update nu beschikbaar, zijn ook de patch notes online verschenen en die hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet voor het geval je nog niet op de hoogte bent.