Alhoewel de Saints Row reboot van vorig jaar nu niet echt dé topper was waar we op gehoopt hadden, blijft ontwikkelaar Volition de game wel ondersteunen met heel wat gratis extra content de komende maanden. Zo staat er voor deze maand de ‘The Heist and The Hazardous’ uitbreiding op de planning en daar hebben we wat meer info over.

Op Twitter staat namelijk een korte beschrijving van de uitbreiding te lezen én een releasedatum: 9 mei. The Heist and The Hazardous gaat live samen met het nieuwe Sunshine Springs district.

When obnoxious movie star Chris Hardy double-crosses the Boss on a successful assassination hit, the Saints take sweet revenge. The first #SaintsRow Expansion “The Heist and The Hazardous” will land on May 9 alongside the free Sunshine Springs district and update!

De volgende gratis uitbreiding, ‘Doc Ketchum’s Murder Circus’, staat gepland voor een release ergens in juli.