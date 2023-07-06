Het mag gerust gezegd worden dat het lange wachten op het vervolg van The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild het meer dan waard was. Bijna iedereen is enthousiast over The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom en ook wij waren zeer tevreden met het resultaat in onze review. Met enige regelmaat wordt de game voorzien van updates en dat is ook nu weer het geval.
Versie 1.2.0 is beschikbaar om te downloaden en pakt een aantal kleine bugs aan. De meeste bugs hebben te maken met quests, waarbij de voortgang niet opgeslagen werd of dat spelers niet verder konden komen. Ook kan je nu – net als in Breath of the Wild – in-game items claimen via het nieuwskanaal. Hieronder kan je de patch notes van versie 1.2.0 vinden.
General Updates
- By starting the game from within certain articles released on a specific Switch News channel (accessed via the HOME Menu) players can receive a number of in-game items.
- Depending on the state of gameplay progression or the location in which the data is reopened, there may be cases in which the items cannot be received.
Additional Fixes
-
- Fixed an issue where players could not progress beyond a certain point in the main quests “A Mystery in the Depths” and “Secret of the Ring Ruins”, the side adventures “Hateno Village Research Lab” and “Lurelin Village Restoration Project”, the shrine quest “Dyeing to Find It”, and the side quests “Village Attacked by Pirates”, “The Incomplete Stable”, and “Seeking the Pirate Hideout”. Downloading the update will allow players to proceed past that point.
- Fixed an issue preventing fairies from appearing under certain conditions when they originally should have appeared.
- Fixed an issue preventing the meals provided by Kiana of Lurelin Village from changing under certain conditions.
- Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.