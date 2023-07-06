Het mag gerust gezegd worden dat het lange wachten op het vervolg van The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild het meer dan waard was. Bijna iedereen is enthousiast over The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom en ook wij waren zeer tevreden met het resultaat in onze review. Met enige regelmaat wordt de game voorzien van updates en dat is ook nu weer het geval.

Versie 1.2.0 is beschikbaar om te downloaden en pakt een aantal kleine bugs aan. De meeste bugs hebben te maken met quests, waarbij de voortgang niet opgeslagen werd of dat spelers niet verder konden komen. Ook kan je nu – net als in Breath of the Wild – in-game items claimen via het nieuwskanaal. Hieronder kan je de patch notes van versie 1.2.0 vinden.