Het zijn spannende dagen voor Cyberpunk 2077: later deze maand mogen we de Phantom Liberty uitbreiding verwachten, maar daarvoor komt ook de 2.0 update die heel wat zaken van de game zal verbeteren. Eén van die verbeterde zaken, zal de politie zijn: zoals werd uitgelicht op de officiële site zal deze helemaal bijgewerkt worden en dat betekent slecht nieuws voor de criminelen onder ons.

Kort samengevat: als je stoute dingen doet, dan zal je op de billen getikt worden. Doe je criminele zaken, dan zal de politie je opjagen en bestraffen zonder genade. Hierdoor zal je ‘Heat’ level omhoog gaan en als dat level 5 sterren weet te bereiken, krijg je te maken met een Max Tac minibaas. Lees hieronder de uitleg die de ontwikkelaar geeft.

Een officiële releasedatum van deze update is er vooralsnog niet.

We rebuilt the system on clear, simple rules: criminal activity is punished, runners are chased and cyberpsychos are flatlined, no questions asked. All features in the system are designed to support clarity and the simple but expanded prevention loop.

The punishment for those who don’t abide by the law must be severe — we cannot encourage cyberpsychos to run around the city, guns blazing, even in Night City. UI will clearly indicate all states of the prevention system — Heat. For those who reach the maximum Heat (5 stars), we have a surprise Max Tac mini-boss experience including various archetypes of them. For those who decide to run, we prepared engaging car chases and roadblocks to make the escape more difficult.

The new NCPD will have no mercy once they catch you. They will not accept any bribes from you nor your surrender.

As a player, you will know when the police are not after you anymore. NPCs will leave the scene in a way that is natural and intuitive. You can lose them by running away from the crime scene on foot or driving away. Make sure to stay out of their sight!

All the features we have in store are meant to be fun to play with. We don’t want to stop you as a player, punish you too often or break your flow — quite the opposite. We designed and prepared the new systems to create a fun, meaningful experience with a simple rule — don’t do the crime if you can’t take the heat.