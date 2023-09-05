

Immortals of Aveum is nu een paar weken verkrijgbaar en zoals je al in onze review hebt kunnen lezen, is de titel zeker de moeite waard. De ontwikkelaar heeft in de tussentijd een hoop feedback en bug meldingen ontvangen, die ze hebben aangepakt middels een nieuwe update.

Deze update is nu beschikbaar om te downloaden op de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Hieronder hebben we alle details op een rijtje gezet en het zijn er aardig wat, waaronder de nodige quality of life verbeteringen.