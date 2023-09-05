Immortals of Aveum is nu een paar weken verkrijgbaar en zoals je al in onze review hebt kunnen lezen, is de titel zeker de moeite waard. De ontwikkelaar heeft in de tussentijd een hoop feedback en bug meldingen ontvangen, die ze hebben aangepakt middels een nieuwe update.
Deze update is nu beschikbaar om te downloaden op de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Hieronder hebben we alle details op een rijtje gezet en het zijn er aardig wat, waaronder de nodige quality of life verbeteringen.
Key Fixes
- Increased the mouse sensitivity range so users can adjust the setting lower as needed
- Fixed underlying issue that could cause console brightness to appear too dark or too bright
Game Performance
- Fixed multiple instances of occasional crashes and progression blockers
- Fixed an issue where game was overwriting save slots when the user spawned at a specific location
- Improved various instances of FPS drops and stuttering throughout the game
- Addressed areas where the game would occasionally hitch or freeze momentarily
- Improved loot spawn time
Gameplay
- Fixed instances where objects were sometimes not appearing in the correct location
- Fixed various instances where spell cooldown, reload, and animations could trigger incorrectly or interfere with spell function
- Fixed various possible issues caused by dying and respawning
- Prevented spells being cast in the background of cinematics
- Addressed exploits in the Chapter 2 Howler fight
- Addressed exploit in the Obelisk Fane
- Addressed display issue with Spell preview videos
- Fixed various combat quirks with Archon and Red Elementals
- Addressed exploits when navigating the terrain in specific locations
- Fixed multiple areas where user could fall through map or get stuck
- Minor balancing and stat updates
- Addressed minor combat exploits
UI/UX
- Added text to display unspent Ascension points when the user earns Arcanum
- Various level map fixes and improvements to ensure UI elements display as intended
- Fixed various instances where text did not display properly
- Improvements to the Performance Budget tool UI
PC Specific
- Fixes to Objective marker and Quest descriptions occasionally not displaying correctly
- Dialogue options now clickable using the mouse
- Prevented Fury Spells from being cast during conversations with NPCs
- Added a loading animation on the “Optimize Game Files” screen
- Fixed issue where message prompts were occasionally not appearing upon changing settings
- Added three graphics settings: Mesh Pool Quality, Shadow Rendering Pool Size, Render Target Pool Size
- Fixed issue on low and min spec PCs where some settings would be set to ultra by default, causing performance problems
- Fixed issues that sometimes occurred when changing the display resolution or display mode
Console Specific
- Removed empty boxes from Display menu tab
Xbox Specific
- Slightly improved graphical quality on Xbox Series S
Misc. Changes & Minor Fixes/h3>
- Made it so that tutorials related to combat appear again if you die before completing the tutorial
- Added a link to a help page when the game experiences online connectivity issues
- Fixes for missing or mistimed subtitles
- Fixed an issue where colorblind mode was displaying incorrectly
- Fixed an issue where combat banter would not play during The Morbane boss battle
- Updated localized Privacy and Cookie Policy documents
- Game credits list updated
- Minor visual improvements and fixes throughout the game to UI, VFX, animation, cinematics, and other art
- Minor fixes to audio mix and SFX