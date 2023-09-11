Na de Echoes update die No Man’s Sky enkele weken geleden kreeg, heeft ontwikkelaar Hello Games het best druk gehad met het verwijderen van bugs. Er zijn inmiddels al twee patches gepasseerd na het lanceren van die update (versie 4.42 en versie 4.43) en nu is het logischerwijs de beurt aan versie 4.44.
Net zoals zijn voorgangers is deze update opnieuw louter bedoeld om bugs te fixen en algemene zaken te verbeteren. Lees de officiële patch notes hieronder na.
Bug fixes
- Sentinel capital ships are now equipped with shield generators that must be destroyed before their hull can be damaged.
- Improved the VFX for Sentinel capital ship weapons.
- Fixed a number of multiplayer syncing issues with Sentinel capital ships.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the warp-out effects from correctly playing on the Pirate Dreadnought.
- Added new pirate freighter warp effects.
- Fixed some minor collision issues on the pirate freighter.
- Fixed an issue causing some low priority missions to appear on the galaxy map.
- Fixed an issue causing pirate titles to not unlock.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the the organic frigate quests not to work as expected in multiplayer.
- Salvaging the Atlantid Multitool now awards Void Motes.
- Fixed an issue that prevented barrel rolling during warp.
- Fixed some untranslated pirate name in empty systems.
- Fixed an issue that caused Vy’keen pirates to act as if they were Gek in very specific circumstances.
- Fixed an issue that caused Autophage missions to repair lost heads to become blocked if the head in question had already been repaired.
- Fixed an issue that could cause floating drone heads to be loaded as freighter workers in place of Korvax entities when warping your freighter to an empty system.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent progress in the Voyager’s Expedition milestone to find a creature with corrosive blood.
- When crafting items, players are now alerted if they have the right ingredients but those items are in an inaccessible inventory.
- Fixed an issue that could cause Autophage staff assembly to choose an incorrect seed for subsequent creations after cancelling out of the preview of the assembled staff.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the players to do damage to themselves when using the multitool.
- Fixed a performance regression related to mesh rendering.
- Fixed a hang related to loading missions.
- Fixed a rare hang that could occur when loading a save on Xbox.
- Fixed a crashed related to the HUD.
- Fixed a crash related to procedural textures.
- Fixed a crash related to loading player bases.
- Fixed a crash related to the shop interface.
- Fixed a crash related to the aerial scan camera.
- Fixed a number of crashes related to memory management.
- Fixed an Xbox-specific hang.
Het houdt nooit meer op, lijkt. (En dat is een goede zaak)
Ben erover aan het nadenken om deze een keer op te pakken, eerst ga ik Star Citizen maar een keer proberen, aangezien Starfield wat space travel en exploren zo tegenvalt.
@Oldskool-NL: Het is een geweldige game. Ben er pas laat mee begonnen, maar daardoor de ellende in het begin gespaard gebleven. Wacht tot een sale en pak hem lekker voor € 25 mee.