Na de Echoes update die No Man’s Sky enkele weken geleden kreeg, heeft ontwikkelaar Hello Games het best druk gehad met het verwijderen van bugs. Er zijn inmiddels al twee patches gepasseerd na het lanceren van die update (versie 4.42 en versie 4.43) en nu is het logischerwijs de beurt aan versie 4.44.

Net zoals zijn voorgangers is deze update opnieuw louter bedoeld om bugs te fixen en algemene zaken te verbeteren. Lees de officiële patch notes hieronder na.