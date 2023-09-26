Initieel waren we al behoorlijk te spreken over de pc-port van Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, maar de mensen bij Nixxes zijn niet zo snel tevreden. Er wordt nog steeds hard gewerkt aan de pc-versie en inmiddels kunnen we patch 1.922 binnen halen. Deze belooft voornamelijk bugs omtrent de framerate en ray tracing op te lossen.
Een volledig overzicht van de patch notes hebben we hieronder geplaatst. Naast de eerder genoemde bugs zou ghosting met gebruik van AMD FSR 2.2 moeten zijn aangepakt, een aantal fixes wanneer je de game op pc speelt met een DualSense controller en verbeteringen voor de algehele stabiliteit van de game.
- Improved Rift transitions during the Awesome Bugtrax Done Quick Speetle Course Challenge.
- Bouncer and Heavy Bouncer weapons now work properly at frame rates above 60 FPS.
- Swing distance no longer decreases at high frame rates.
- Fixed ghosting visible in menus and the user interface when using FSR 2.2 upscaling.
- Left and right controller triggers now use analog values when using Steam Input. This enables ‘half button press’ weapon functionality with Steam Input.
- Corrected an issue with left stick diagonal controller input when Steam Input is not active.
- Resolved flickering ray-traced shadows on enemies and objects, including Grunthors, Goon Dropships, Seekerpedes and Sand Sharks.
- Eliminated artifacts in ray-traced reflections on some smooth surfaces, like the floor in Zurkie’s Gastropub.
- The game now restarts when changing the text language to Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese or Traditional Chinese, to ensure text is displayed correctly.
- Fixed missing and incorrect button hints in Photo Mode.
- Steam Input Gyro Camera is now correctly mirrored in Mirror Mode.
- AMD FSR 2.2 version number is now displayed correctly in the menu and launcher.
- Stability improvements.