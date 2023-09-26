

Initieel waren we al behoorlijk te spreken over de pc-port van Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, maar de mensen bij Nixxes zijn niet zo snel tevreden. Er wordt nog steeds hard gewerkt aan de pc-versie en inmiddels kunnen we patch 1.922 binnen halen. Deze belooft voornamelijk bugs omtrent de framerate en ray tracing op te lossen.

Een volledig overzicht van de patch notes hebben we hieronder geplaatst. Naast de eerder genoemde bugs zou ghosting met gebruik van AMD FSR 2.2 moeten zijn aangepakt, een aantal fixes wanneer je de game op pc speelt met een DualSense controller en verbeteringen voor de algehele stabiliteit van de game.