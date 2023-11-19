Larian Studios werkt momenteel hard aan hun volgende ‘grensverleggende’ project, maar tegelijk komen er nog steeds heel wat updates uit voor hun meest recente topper Baldur’s Gate 3. Een nieuwe hotfix ditmaal, die een paar probleempjes oplost.
In de patch notes wordt vermeld dat een bepaalde stomend hete liefdesscène met Gale soms voor problemen zorgde. Dit zou nu opgelost moeten zijn, zodat je ten volle kan genieten van de scène in kwestie. Jammer genoeg zijn er nog steeds erotische problemen in de game, want de ontwikkelaar laat weten dat er momenteel nog gewerkt wordt aan een oplossing voor de foute kusanimaties van Astarion.
Bekijk alle veranderingen hieronder en lees voor meer info over de game onze review na.
Hello everyone,
We’ve got a new hotfix for you today, addressing several bugs, visual issues and blockers.
Have you ever had a romance so intense, that everything melts away? Well, sometimes that isn’t intentional. We’ve fixed an issue where Gale’s romance scene was playing in what looked like some kind of black void. Consider the ambience restored.
We are aware of an issue with kissing animations for Astarion, and are currently working on a fix. We expect this to be released in a future update. Thank you for all your reports and messages, and thank you for playing Baldur’s Gate 3! If you have any bugs to report, please reach out to our support team.
- You can now use soaps encountered in savegames before Patch 4.
- Fixed the game sometimes freezing indefinitely after a reaction to a spell that hits you with multiple projectiles.
- Fixed a crash after using a reaction that causes an attack against a dead creature.
- Fixed an issue causing you to get stuck in certain dialogues unable to continue.
- Fixed a blocker that could occur when trying to Long Rest.
- Dominated followers will now follow the party as expected after loading a savegame.
- Fixed Gale’s romance scene playing in what looks like a black void.
- Fixed a Dark Urge flashback accidentally teleporting you to the Lower City.
- The Cursed Skulls in Jannath’s Estate are now vulnerable to Force and Radiant damage.
- Fixed an issue that prevented certain characters from executing their behaviours.
- Fixed citizens and refugees in Baldur’s Gate sometimes jittering about the place or not using their proper animations.
- Fixed some visual artefacts appearing at camp in relation to Dark Urge and Karlach dialogues. This also solved the bloodstain under Alfira suddenly becoming larger after loading a savegame.
- Wyll and Minthara should now properly kiss a second time without the need to retrigger the dialogue.
- Fixed an issue where a companion’s camp night dialogue could be replaced by a different dialogue that couldn’t trigger during a previous night.
Beste game ooit!
Mening.
@Anoniem-2464: ik geloof het meteen maar helaas is het geen game voor mij
@Anoniem-5326:
Jammer joh.
@Anoniem-2464: Dit is de eerste game waarbij ik twijfel om het te kopen, ook omdat iedereen best lyrisch is. Ik kijk regelmatig gameplays op Youtube, het genre, het verhaal, rpg etc. spreekt mij allemaal zo erg aan, alleen het turnbased is iets waar ik niet van weet of het mij aantrekt.
Het is misschien mijn beeldvorming, maar ik heb het gevoel alsof dit te erg de actie uit het spel haalt.
Oprechte vraag; Wat maakt het voor jou je beste game ooit?