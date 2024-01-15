

EA Sports UFC 5 is al geruime tijd verkrijgbaar en hoewel we de game konden waarderen, hadden we wel een opmerking bij het aanbod van vechters in de game. De lijst met beschikbare personen was namelijk niet helemaal up-to-date/compleet, maar met updates brengt EA daar nu verandering in.

De game is voorzien van update 1.004 en die heeft 5 nieuwe vechters aan het roster toegevoegd. Hieronder alle nieuwe toevoegingen op een rijtje:

Mike Malott

Mayra Bueno

Jailton Almeida

Ian Machado Garry

Charles Jourdain

Buiten deze nieuwe aanvullingen, komt de update ook met een aantal aanpassingen en tweaks in de gameplay. Hieronder in de patch notes alle details van deze update op een rijtje.