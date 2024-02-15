EA Sports heeft een nieuwe update uitgebracht voor EA Sports FC 24, namelijk update 1.11. Deze update richt zich voornamelijk op Ultimate Team en de Career modus, maar bevat ook enkele algemene gameplay aanpassingen.

In Ultimate Team werd de zeldzaamheid van bepaalde spelers niet correct weergegeven. In de Career modus waren er enkele Training Drills die niet konden worden uitgevoerd door de door de speler gecreëerde Pro. Zoals je merkt zijn het vooral de wat meer kleine dingen die verbetering zien.

Hieronder vind je de volledige lijst met patch notes van update 1.11.

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

A stability issue could have occurred when placing a previously Evolved Player Item in an Evolution slot.

Some Player Item rarities could have displayed incorrectly.

The News menu video player did not expand to full screen.

On rare occasions, pyrotechnics could have appeared in the center of the pitch.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

In Player career, duplicate requests could have appeared in the Decisions tab.

Youth Players could have had the Chip Shot PlayStyles without meeting its requirements.

In Player Career, some Training Drills did not use the player’s created Pro.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Reduced effectiveness of Outside Foot Shots for players with or without the Trivela PlayStyle and PlayStyle+.

Moderately reduced Outside Foot Shot accuracy.

Reduced the maximum potential amount of top spin the ball can have from an Outside Foot Shot.

Updated player selection logic when using Secondary Contain.

‌Addressed the following issues:

Improved referee foul calling logic inside the box following a clearance attempt.

Sometimes, the attacking player could have unintentionally stumbled over a slide tackling defender’s arms when attempting to avoid them.

In some situations, the goalkeeper could have incorrectly picked up the ball after it was passed by a teammate’s foot.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some ad boards, player models, trophies, crown chants, kits, hair, sleeve sponsors and badges, boots, balls, star heads, stadium themes, VIP Areas, match scenes, and tifos.

‌Addressed the following issues: