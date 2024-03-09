

Hogwarts Legacy is een absoluut succes. Naast dat de game gewoonweg erg goed in elkaar steekt, was het ook nog eens de bestverkochte game van 2023. Dat is ontwikkelaar Avalanche Software zeker niet ontgaan en dus worden spelers binnenkort getrakteerd op de gratis zomerupdate die ook wat nieuwe content met zich mee zal brengen.

Wat de nieuwe content precies is, daar wordt nog met geen woord over gerept. Wel kunnen spelers op andere platformen dan de PlayStation met deze update ook de voorheen PlayStation-exclusieve content verwachten. Community manager Chandler Wood maakte via X duidelijk dat de nieuwe, gratis content een ode is aan hun spelers en als een bedankje zal dienen voor de ruim 24 miljoen spelers van Hogwarts Legacy.

“We are thrilled that you are all excited for the free update to Hogwarts Legacy this summer. We love seeing all the guesses and hopes for what will be part of this update, and while we are not ready to talk about it yet, I do want to set some expectations for what we are working on. Our original wording of ‘additional updates and features for the game’ was very intentional. This update is a small way of us showing appreciation to our players for the amazing reception to the game.”