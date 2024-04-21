Liefhebbers van city builders die op console spelen kregen in september 2023 geen goed nieuws te horen. Toen werd bekendgemaakt dat de consoleversie van Cities: Skylines II werd uitgesteld naar dit jaar. Helaas moeten we melden dat de game opnieuw vertraging heeft opgelopen.

Cities: Skylines II voor de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S zou in de lente van dit jaar moeten verschijnen. Men had namelijk meer tijd nodig om de game te optimaliseren. De ontwikkelaar en uitgever hebben nu gezamenlijk laten weten dat het optimaliseren van de game niet zo voorspoedig gaat als gewenst. Er is dus nog meer tijd nodig.

Het plan is nu om de game in oktober van dit jaar op de markt te brengen. Dit hangt echter af van hoe de game er eind deze maand voor staat. Als een bepaald niveau niet wordt bereikt, dan kan het zelfs nog wat later worden.

Het officiële statement is als volgt:

“We also want to address the pending Console release. As you know, our plan was to release in Spring of this year. We have been hesitant to communicate an actual release window because of the uncertainty we are facing, and to not make further promises we might not be able to keep.

We have been struggling to get Cities: Skylines 2 to the necessary level of optimization for a console release, but are now hopeful that an upcoming build delivery in April will demonstrate sufficient progress for us to progress with a release candidate, and then a release build targeted for October. Before we have seen and evaluated the progress made in these builds however, we will not be able to confirm the release date, and even then, some uncertainty always remains.

Our ambition is to deliver the experience that you all deserved at launch, but it will take time. It’s important to note that the team working on the console release operates separately from our PC development team, so it will be progressing without splitting our focus or time.”