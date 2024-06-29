Ubisoft lanceerde anderhalve maand terug de free-to-play shooter XDefiant en hoewel de uitgever stil is over eventuele successen, vingen we via Insider Gaming al op dat de game het qua spelersaantallen uitstekend doet.

Dit blijkt inderdaad te kloppen want uit een nieuw interview met Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot blijkt dat de game in relatief korte tijd maar liefst 11 miljoen spelers aan wist te trekken. Dat aantal zal ook blijven groeien, omdat het team ervoor zal zorgen dat de bestaande ervaring verder uitgebreid zal worden.

“Let’s look at XDefiant. There’s a lot of work to do, but it was able to attract 11 million players in a short time. And that number will increase with all the work done by the team to ensure Season One brings a lot more to the existing experience. It’s about making the right choices and sticking to them.”