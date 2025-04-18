Nieuwe update voor The Last of Us: Part II Remastered op pc beschikbaar

Sony brengt nu met enige regelmaat wat van zijn PlayStation-exclusives ook naar de pc, met wisselende resultaten. Over het eerste deel van The Last of Us op pc zullen we het maar niet meer hebben, maar inmiddels is The Last of Us: Part II Remastered ook al even beschikbaar op pc. Hoewel deze port het al stukken beter lijkt te doen dan het eerste deel, zijn er altijd wat kleinigheidjes die nog even moeten worden opgelost.
Zoals te zien in het onderstaande overzicht zijn er wat pc-specifieke problemen met de gameplay aangepakt net als wat problemen met diverse upscalers zoals Nvidia’s DLSS en AMD’s FidelityFX. Wij zijn ook al even in de pc-port van The Last of Us: Part II Remastered gedoken en ons oordeel mag je spoedig verwachten.
Release Notes – 1.2.10416.0553
Addressed a bug where players were unable to fire weapons on the first mouse click, after using the mouse to restart a checkpoint.
Fixed an issue where players would automatically fire their weapon, when aiming after a stealth kill, if the Reload/Quick Throw/Use action was mapped to [R].
Enabling NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation in the launcher now increases the frame rate by the same amount as enabling it in the in-game Display menu.
Addressed an issue where completing a No Return Challenge would not reward the player with the associated weapon skin.
Refracted light in the aquarium is no longer affected by high frame rates, preventing it from being distracting and overly flashy.
Resolved shadow pop-in issues on the side of a building and flickering in a blood stain on the floor of a building in the Capitol Hill area.
Fixed a crash that could occur when loading into a cutscene with a wide Field of View setting.
Resolved a bug that could cause Direct3D Invalid Call crashes.
Fixed a bug that caused some username text on No Return leaderboards to appear as question marks.
Resolved an issue that could cause dark lines to appear in volumetric fog during camera movement on ultrawide aspect ratios.
Updated AMD FidelityFx to version 1.1.3 and resolved excessive jitter on Steam Deck when FSR Frame Generation is enabled.
Addressed a bug where pressing ‘Reset to Default’ in the Graphics menu would cause the preset to incorrectly appear as ‘Custom’.
Various fixes for visual bugs in ultrawide cinematics.
Various stability improvements.
Various localization fixes.
Various UI bug fixes.
