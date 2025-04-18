Nieuwe update voor The Last of Us: Part II Remastered op pc beschikbaar



Sony brengt nu met enige regelmaat wat van zijn PlayStation-exclusives ook naar de pc, met wisselende resultaten. Over het eerste deel van The Last of Us op pc zullen we het maar niet meer hebben, maar inmiddels is The Last of Us: Part II Remastered ook al even beschikbaar op pc. Hoewel deze port het al stukken beter lijkt te doen dan het eerste deel, zijn er altijd wat kleinigheidjes die nog even moeten worden opgelost.

Zoals te zien in het onderstaande overzicht zijn er wat pc-specifieke problemen met de gameplay aangepakt net als wat problemen met diverse upscalers zoals Nvidia’s DLSS en AMD’s FidelityFX. Wij zijn ook al even in de pc-port van The Last of Us: Part II Remastered gedoken en ons oordeel mag je spoedig verwachten.