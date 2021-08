MP1st: Past interviews mentioned how fps was more important than resolution to the team. I completely stand by that myself and have always preferred that. Any chance we can expect to see a full performance mode (strips visuals a bit and resolution) dedicated to that in next-gen consoles? What about 120fps? What if players want a 4K dedicated mode, are there plans for a visual mode at 30fps with 4K? Options never hurt, right?

Pawlaczyk : We are developing several options for new generations. For players who prefer visual experiences, we have prepared the Quality mode which, thanks to the use of ray-tracing, has significantly improved the quality of the scene, with an emphasis on environment lighting. In quality mode players will observe greater accuracy of e.g. volumetric effects and many other frame post-processing elements. The ray-tracing itself is then the basis for generating, for example, physically correct shadows.

For those who, as you, appreciate smooth gameplay, we have prepared the Performance mode, which focuses on a high frame-rate (60FPS + optionally with VRR), making the experience of fast gameplay elements such as a course or combat even more smooth.