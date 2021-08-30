De Director’s Cut van het succesvolle Ghost of Tsushima ligt inmiddels in de rekken en ontwikkelaar Sucker Punch heeft de eerste dagen na release nauwlettend hun game in de gaten gehouden. Er vielen namelijk wel wat bugs op en die worden nu uitgeroeid door de introductie van patch 2.07 op PS4 of 2.007.000 op PS5. Dit werd aangekondigd door de ontwikkelaar zelf.

Alle veranderingen kan je hieronder nalezen. Twijfel je nog of je de overstap naar de Director’s Cut moet maken? Lees dan gerust even onze special van deze versie of lees onze review van het origineel.

Restored missing Fundoshi for some New Game+ players who had lost access to it.

Addressed an issue where replayed missions would not grant the proper rewards until the game was reloaded.

Addressed an issue where some supply boxes could be restocked upon checkpoint reload.

Addressed an issue where giving the hut builder supplies then skipping the cutscene would still take the supplies but not complete the objective.

Addressed an issue where players were not able to join in-progress Legends Survival matches via matchmaking.

Reduced the length of haptic feedback when fast traveling

Addressed some issues related to Activity Cards.

Addressed an issue with Legends leaderboards visibility.

Various UI improvements, bug and crash fixes.

In case you missed it, we previously released other post-launch patches (2.05 and 2.06), which corrected a crash some players were experiencing and resolved an issue for some players who were unable to make progress on Iki Island if they arrived wearing the Sakai Armor.