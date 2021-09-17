

SpongeBob Squarepants maakt in Nickelodeon All Stars natuurlijk zijn opwachting als een vechtersbaas. Daarnaast ging hij vorig jaar op avontuur in de remake van Battle for Bikini Bottom, maar zijn videogame avonturen zitten er nog lang niet op.

Ontwikkelaar Purple Lamp Studios en uitgever THQ Nordic hebben vanavond namelijk SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake voor de PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch en pc aangekondigd. Veel weten we nog niet over de game, afgezien van de details hieronder. Verder kun je natuurlijk de eerste trailer bekijken.