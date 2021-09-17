SpongeBob Squarepants maakt in Nickelodeon All Stars natuurlijk zijn opwachting als een vechtersbaas. Daarnaast ging hij vorig jaar op avontuur in de remake van Battle for Bikini Bottom, maar zijn videogame avonturen zitten er nog lang niet op.
Ontwikkelaar Purple Lamp Studios en uitgever THQ Nordic hebben vanavond namelijk SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake voor de PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch en pc aangekondigd. Veel weten we nog niet over de game, afgezien van de details hieronder. Verder kun je natuurlijk de eerste trailer bekijken.
- Unlock classic and new platforming skills like the Fishhook Swing and Karate Kick.
- Don more than 30 F.U.N.tastic costumes like SnailBob and SpongeGar.
- Travel to seven distinct Wishworlds like Wild West Jellyfish Fields and Halloween Rock Bottom.
- Experience all the buddy movie banter with SpongeBob’s permanent companion Balloon-Patrick.
- Meet all your favorite Bikini Bottomites from the series, voiced by their original actors.
- Enjoy the in-game soundtrack featuring 101 songs from the series, including Sweet Victory.
Altijd lache
Spongebob :’)