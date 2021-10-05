

Afgelopen weekend lieten we al weten wat de roadmap voor Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is en daaruit blijkt dat we de Discovery Tour later deze maand mogen verwachten. Ook zagen we dat er nog wat updates op de planning staan en tegen het einde van het jaar mag het Oskoreia Festival verwacht worden.

Update 1.3.2 is de eerstvolgende en die gaat later vandaag online. Ubisoft heeft alvast een kort overzicht van de patch notes gedeeld en die hebben we zoals altijd weer even op een rijtje gezet, zie hieronder. Mocht de daadwerkelijke lijst langer zijn, dan updaten we dit bericht.