Afgelopen weekend lieten we al weten wat de roadmap voor Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is en daaruit blijkt dat we de Discovery Tour later deze maand mogen verwachten. Ook zagen we dat er nog wat updates op de planning staan en tegen het einde van het jaar mag het Oskoreia Festival verwacht worden.
Update 1.3.2 is de eerstvolgende en die gaat later vandaag online. Ubisoft heeft alvast een kort overzicht van de patch notes gedeeld en die hebben we zoals altijd weer even op een rijtje gezet, zie hieronder. Mocht de daadwerkelijke lijst langer zijn, dan updaten we dit bericht.
The Siege of Paris – Expansion 2
- [NEW] The Queen’s Gambit – Richardis remains stuck while Eivor tries to follow her
River Raids
- [NEW] The cargo capacity can lock at 200 regardless of its upgrade level
- [NEW] Cannot return to settlement after Raid / stuck in black loading screen
- Workaround: Restart your game.
General Issues
- [NEW] Crashes in Meldeburne on PC
- Potential Workaround: Adjusting the settings to Very high can reduce occurrences of crashing.
- [NEW] Fast travelling during interactions with informers can impact interactions / menu access
- Workaround: Do not fast travel during any interactions with NPCs. Reboot the game if you experience this issue.
The following issues are under investigation. They may or may not be addressed next week.
River Raids
- [NEW] Long loading screen during transition between River Raids and settlement on PS4
Wrath of The Druids – Expansion 1
- Contracts may disappear from your quest log if you die and reload
- Workaround: Rebooting the game should solve this issue
World events or side activities-related issues:
- Milk of Humankind / Audumbla is unable to move
- ULC quests disappear from Quest log
- The Mysterious Berserker – The quest disappears after changing the sound language from English to other languages
General issues
- [NEW] Screen tearing on PS5
- Some achievements / trophies do not retroactively unlock after bringing your progression onto another platform.
- Note that the experience may vary depending on the combination of platforms used for cross-progression.
- Experiencing this issue? Report it in our dedicated Megathread or via Ubisoft Support.
- A Little Problem / Man’s Best Friend ability not unlocked after completing the quest
- Players may fall through the map in a cave near Anlaf’s Lookout
- Potential Workaround: Fast travel away if you get stuck
- Avenge quests are difficult to spot