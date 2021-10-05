Far Cry 6 plaatst je in de schoenen van Dani Rojas, die op het tropische eiland Yara een vuist moet maken tegen het bewind van Castillo. Dit op een traditionele Far Cry manier, dus verwacht weer een hoop spektakel, gekke wapens en leuke companions.
Het avontuur gaat later deze week van start en in voorbereiding heeft Ubisoft inmiddels de Trophies online gezet op het PlayStation Network. Deze Trophies zijn uiteraard gelijk aan de Achievements, wat het tot een universeel overzicht maakt.
Maar voor je heel enthousiast verder kijkt: weet dat er spoilers her en der in de omschrijvingen zitten.
Platinum
Conquistador
-Unlock all trophies
Goud
Viva La Revolución
-Take back Yara
Liberty
-Capture all FND Bases (Solo Campaign only)
Zilver
Hidden In Plain Sight
-Find your way to Miami
Friendly Skies
-Blow up 16 Anti-Aircraft Cannons (Solo Campaign only)
Armed to the Teeth
-Collect 49 Unique Weapons
Hogar Dulce Hogar
-Fully upgrade one Camp Facility at any Guerrilla Camp (Solo Campaign only)
Backpacking
-Acquire every Supremo in Yara
Brons
Yo Soy Dani Rojas
-Select Dani’s look (Solo Campaign only)
Cutting Foreign Ties
-Recruit the Legends of ’67 and La Moral
Montero Justicia
-Recruit the Monteros
Voz del Pueblo
-Recruit Máximas Matanzas
Ninjerilla
-Capture an FND Base without being detected (Solo Campaign only)
Co-Dependent
-Capture an FND base with a Co-op partner
Finders Keepers!
-Return 3 FND Resource vehicles in mint condition
Check It Out
-Capture 10 Checkpoints (Solo Campaign only)
It’s Raining Treasure!
-Intercept 10 Military Supply Drops (Solo Campaign Only)
Undying Tradition
-Complete the Yaran Story “Triada Blessings”
Top of the Pecking Order
-Win a Cockfighting match
Speed Racer
-Complete 3 Gran Premios
Beginner’s Luck
-Win a Dominoes game
Overheated
-Complete a Special Operation
Alpha Guerrilla
-Successfully complete 5 Bandido Operations
Road Rage
-Perform a Vehicle Machete Kill from a horse
Fry Cry
-Purchase 15 Meals
That’s My Jam
-Find 15 USB Sticks
That’s Puzzling
-Unlock 15 Criptograma Chests
Car Cry
-Collect all 4 Rides
Recrooster
-Find all Roosters
Loyal Army
-Recruit 5 Amigos
@CanYouPetTheCroc
-Pet Guapo
Strutting His Stuff
-Equip Chicharrón with the Motherclucker Outfit
Secret Weapon
-Distract 10 soldiers with Chorizo
Heated Conflict
-Take out 10 soldiers with active Heat
Jawson Brody
-Take out a shark with an explosion
Sophishticated
-Catch 10 fish
Outdated Tech
-Take out a soldier by sabotaging an alarm
Oh No You Don’t!
-Take out 3 Insurgent Leaders
Not So Special
-Take out 10 Special Forces soldiers
Not So Tough
-Disable and hijack a tank using an EMP device
Ultimate Predator
-Hunt all Mythical Animals (Solo Campaign only)
Slip Sliding Away
-Slide 200m at once
Hit ’n Run
-Run over 10 soldiers in a vehicle
Didn’t See That Coming!
-Use a Security Control Center to disable all cameras and alarms
Death From Above
-Take out a soldier from 50m above them
Toxic Influence
-Have poisoned soldiers kill 5 other enemies
Fashionista
-Equip a full matching Gear Set
Do It Yourself
-Install every Mod on a single Resolver Weapon
Glamping
-Build one of each Camp Facility (Solo Campaign only)
Furiously Fast
-Have 10 parts installed on a Ride
Glorious Leader
-Reach the Rank of Comandante
Stay Cool
-Complete any Special Operation without exceeding 50% on the PG-240X’s temperature meter
Hidden Cash
-Locate a stash of hidden Moneda in any Special Operation
Termination Phase
-Free 30 hostages during a Lola’s Informants challenge in any Special Operation
Far Cry 6 is vanaf donderdag 7 oktober verkrijgbaar en morgen lees je in onze review meer over de game.