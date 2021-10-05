

Far Cry 6 plaatst je in de schoenen van Dani Rojas, die op het tropische eiland Yara een vuist moet maken tegen het bewind van Castillo. Dit op een traditionele Far Cry manier, dus verwacht weer een hoop spektakel, gekke wapens en leuke companions.

Het avontuur gaat later deze week van start en in voorbereiding heeft Ubisoft inmiddels de Trophies online gezet op het PlayStation Network. Deze Trophies zijn uiteraard gelijk aan de Achievements, wat het tot een universeel overzicht maakt.

Maar voor je heel enthousiast verder kijkt: weet dat er spoilers her en der in de omschrijvingen zitten.

Platinum

Conquistador

-Unlock all trophies

Goud

Viva La Revolución

-Take back Yara

Liberty

-Capture all FND Bases (Solo Campaign only)

Zilver

Hidden In Plain Sight

-Find your way to Miami

Friendly Skies

-Blow up 16 Anti-Aircraft Cannons (Solo Campaign only)

Armed to the Teeth

-Collect 49 Unique Weapons

Hogar Dulce Hogar

-Fully upgrade one Camp Facility at any Guerrilla Camp (Solo Campaign only)

Backpacking

-Acquire every Supremo in Yara

Brons

Yo Soy Dani Rojas

-Select Dani’s look (Solo Campaign only)

Cutting Foreign Ties

-Recruit the Legends of ’67 and La Moral

Montero Justicia

-Recruit the Monteros

Voz del Pueblo

-Recruit Máximas Matanzas

Ninjerilla

-Capture an FND Base without being detected (Solo Campaign only)

Co-Dependent

-Capture an FND base with a Co-op partner

Finders Keepers!

-Return 3 FND Resource vehicles in mint condition

Check It Out

-Capture 10 Checkpoints (Solo Campaign only)

It’s Raining Treasure!

-Intercept 10 Military Supply Drops (Solo Campaign Only)

Undying Tradition

-Complete the Yaran Story “Triada Blessings”

Top of the Pecking Order

-Win a Cockfighting match

Speed Racer

-Complete 3 Gran Premios

Beginner’s Luck

-Win a Dominoes game

Overheated

-Complete a Special Operation

Alpha Guerrilla

-Successfully complete 5 Bandido Operations

Road Rage

-Perform a Vehicle Machete Kill from a horse

Fry Cry

-Purchase 15 Meals

That’s My Jam

-Find 15 USB Sticks

That’s Puzzling

-Unlock 15 Criptograma Chests

Car Cry

-Collect all 4 Rides

Recrooster

-Find all Roosters

Loyal Army

-Recruit 5 Amigos

@CanYouPetTheCroc

-Pet Guapo

Strutting His Stuff

-Equip Chicharrón with the Motherclucker Outfit

Secret Weapon

-Distract 10 soldiers with Chorizo

Heated Conflict

-Take out 10 soldiers with active Heat

Jawson Brody

-Take out a shark with an explosion

Sophishticated

-Catch 10 fish

Outdated Tech

-Take out a soldier by sabotaging an alarm

Oh No You Don’t!

-Take out 3 Insurgent Leaders

Not So Special

-Take out 10 Special Forces soldiers

Not So Tough

-Disable and hijack a tank using an EMP device

Ultimate Predator

-Hunt all Mythical Animals (Solo Campaign only)

Slip Sliding Away

-Slide 200m at once

Hit ’n Run

-Run over 10 soldiers in a vehicle

Didn’t See That Coming!

-Use a Security Control Center to disable all cameras and alarms

Death From Above

-Take out a soldier from 50m above them

Toxic Influence

-Have poisoned soldiers kill 5 other enemies

Fashionista

-Equip a full matching Gear Set

Do It Yourself

-Install every Mod on a single Resolver Weapon

Glamping

-Build one of each Camp Facility (Solo Campaign only)

Furiously Fast

-Have 10 parts installed on a Ride

Glorious Leader

-Reach the Rank of Comandante

Stay Cool

-Complete any Special Operation without exceeding 50% on the PG-240X’s temperature meter

Hidden Cash

-Locate a stash of hidden Moneda in any Special Operation

Termination Phase

-Free 30 hostages during a Lola’s Informants challenge in any Special Operation

Far Cry 6 is vanaf donderdag 7 oktober verkrijgbaar en morgen lees je in onze review meer over de game.