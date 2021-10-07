FIFA 22 is sinds vorige week beschikbaar en de editie van dit jaar wist best goede cijfers te scoren. Ook wij gaven FIFA 22 een prima cijfer, zoals je in onze review kunt lezen, waarin we ook aangeven dat het spel hier en daar voor wat vernieuwing zorgt. Er is uiteraard nog genoeg werk aan de winkel voor EA Sports en de eerste grote update is nu dan ook een feit.

Zo worden er in diverse modi allerlei zaken aangepast, zoals je in de enorme lijst hieronder kunt zien. Onder meer worden keepers nu wat minder sterk gemaakt wanneer zij voor de bovenhoeken reiken om de bal uit het net te houden. FIFA Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs, Volta Football en meer worden eveneens aangepakt en we adviseren je aandachtig de lijst door te nemen voor alle details.