Een nieuwe FIFA 22 update is onder ons en dat betekent dat we weer heel wat veranderingen (en hopelijk verbeteringen) mogen verwachten. Het gaat hier om update 1.18: die lost enkele algemene technische problemen op, maar tweakt ook de gameplay op verschillende gebieden. Career, VOLTA en Pro Clubs krijgen dan enkele specifieke aanpassingen.

De volledige lijst met alle veranderingen lees je hieronder na.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

If a significantly large amount of Packs was present in the My Packs tab in the FUT Store, only a small amount of Packs would be displayed until the number was reduced.

In some rare situations, the mouse cursor could not be moved in the menus.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Stepovers and flicks cannot be performed for 500 milliseconds after initiating a Player Run. This change is intended to prevent the aforementioned Skill Moves from clashing with the ability to choose a direction for the requested Player Run.



Addressed the following issues:

Following the activation of Player Lock with the input being performed at an angle, the first Player Switch would not occur and had to be performed again.

In some rare situations when shooting after a Skill Move, the shot would not be as accurate as intended.

If the Right Stick Switching option was set to Player Rotation, a right stick player switch could not be done after activating Player Lock.

In some cases, sliding tackles could be incorrectly called as a foul depending on which area of the defender’s body made contact with the ball.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

Manager interviews did not always impact Team Morale.

The Asian International Cup did not feature the correctly placed team from the Indian Super League.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Made the following changes:

Added 2 new Party Games to VOLTA ARCADE. These will only be available following a server update.

The One Button control option is not usable in VOLTA ARCADE and will default players to the Classic option.

Pro Clubs

Addressed the following issue:

When selecting the Next Match option following the completion of a match, a pop up saying that the match search failed could appear.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some kits, boots, flags, banners, scarves, player portraits, commentary lines, corner flags, stadia, balls, and ad boards.

Added and updated a total of 24 new star heads. These will only be available following a server update. Please follow @EAFIFADIRECT for updates on when this will be live in-game.



Addressed the following issues: