Titel update #8 voor FIFA 22 is nu beschikbaar op pc, zo laat EA weten in een blogpost. De update brengt geen grote nieuwe toevoegingen zoals nieuwe content, maar brengt wel een aantal gewenste fixes en verbeteringen.
Console spelers zullen helaas nog even moeten wachten, want daar is de update momenteel nog niet voor beschikbaar. EA laat weten te verwachten dat de uitrol van titel update #8 op de resterende platforms in de komende week zal plaatsvinden.
Je kan de diverse fixes en verbeteringen die zijn gemaakt in FIFA 22 hieronder bekijken:
FIFA 22 Title Update #8 Patch Notes
Gameplay
Made the following change:
- The Drag To Drag Skill Move can be interrupted earlier in the animation after being performed with the right analog input.
Addressed the following issues:
- When the attacking player was performing a cross, Auto Switching did not occur as expected for the defending team if their controlled player was Containing.
- When a goal was scored in the last moment of a match, it wasn’t being counted towards the result in some rare instances.
- When playing Co-Op, the initial kick off pass animation was taking slightly longer than intended.
- In some rare situations, the goalkeeper rushed towards the ball carrier without being requested to do so.
VOLTA FOOTBALL
Addressed the following issues:
- VOLTA ARCADE could display as being unavailable even when it was available.
- In some cases, a red ball could have been used on a red surface, making it difficult to view the ball.
Pro Clubs
Addressed the following issue:
- Club and Virtual Pro information could disappear from the UI after sending Drop-In invites. This was a visual issue only.
General, Audio, and Visual
Made the following changes:
- Updated some kits and stadia.
- Added and updated a total of 51 new star heads.