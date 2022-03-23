Titel update #8 voor FIFA 22 is nu beschikbaar op pc, zo laat EA weten in een blogpost. De update brengt geen grote nieuwe toevoegingen zoals nieuwe content, maar brengt wel een aantal gewenste fixes en verbeteringen.

Console spelers zullen helaas nog even moeten wachten, want daar is de update momenteel nog niet voor beschikbaar. EA laat weten te verwachten dat de uitrol van titel update #8 op de resterende platforms in de komende week zal plaatsvinden.

Je kan de diverse fixes en verbeteringen die zijn gemaakt in FIFA 22 hieronder bekijken: