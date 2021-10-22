

De ontwikkelaar Grasshopper Manufacture, die eerder dit jaar No More Heroes III uitbracht, is overgenomen door het Chinese NetEase Games, zo blijkt vandaag uit een officiële aankondiging. In mei werd er al getekend en de deal is nu officieel bevestigd om door te gaan, waardoor Grasshopper Manufacture ingelijfd zal worden door de Chinezen.

Goichi Suda, ook wel bekend als Suda51, zal betrokken blijven bij de ontwikkelaar en er zelf op toezien dat de kwaliteit van games nog verder omhoog gaat. Uit de woorden van Suda51 blijkt dat NetEase vooral op de achtergrond blijft werken als belangrijke partner voor de ontwikkelaar.

NetEase geeft zelf aan dat er intern niets bij Grasshopper zal veranderen, dit om de fans van de ontwikkelaar gerust te stellen.

“NetEase Games has developed many excellent games in the past, and I have long been aware of NetEase’s creative capabilities. When talking with NetEase about developing more unique console games together, we resonated. After a lot of thought, we’ve unanimously decided to ‘get together’ in the long term through deeper cooperation to create more good content for gamers.

NetEase Games understands the strengths of Grasshopper Manufacture Inc and is willing to support us, and is an extremely reliable partner. NetEase Games will be mainly responsible for advising on our business planning activities and providing sufficient funding for game development.

We will be responsible for the creativity and production of games to ensure that we are able to continue to maintain the consistent ‘Grasshopper Manufacture flavour’ and game quality for which we are known. In addition, we will also receive strong support from the NetEase team composed of thousands of artists and technical experts in terms of game art and quality assurance. We will make the most of this support and strive to offer three even higher-quality Grasshopper Manufacture games to all gamers in the next ten years.”