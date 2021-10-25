Binnenkort kunnen we in de schoenen stappen van de beroemde Guardians of the Galaxy om een nieuw knotsgek avontuur te beleven met de kleurrijke bende. Ook de Trophy hunters onder ons kunnen zich weer helemaal uitleven, want ook deze game zal een lijst met virtuele trofeeën hebben én een blinkende platinum Trophy als kers op de taart.

Op Twitter werd heel wat info gegeven over deze Trophies, want we hebben intussen info gekregen over een groot deel van de lijst. De game zal in totaal 59 Trophies hebben, waarvan er nu al 34 geïdentificeerd zijn. De overige 25 zijn verhaalgebonden Trophies, die je niet kan missen als je het hoofdverhaal uitspeelt. Deze zijn echter niet vrijgegeven, om zo spoilers te vermijden.

Vrees echter niet: je kan ze op elke moeilijkheidsgraad behalen, dus vermoedelijk wordt de weg naar de platinum Trophy niet erg moeilijk. Aangezien we momenteel nog niet de volledige lijst hebben, weten we ook niet of onderstaande Trophies brons, zilver of goud zijn. Je kan ze hieronder nalezen en het is vanzelfsprekend dat de Achievements identiek zijn.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy verschijnt op 26 oktober.

This is What We Do – Obtain every trophy

Self-improvement – Purchase your first Star-Lord Ability

Dynamic Team – Invest in at least one Special Ability for Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot

Fully Loaded – Invest in all Special Abilities for all Companions

Flash Freeze – Acquire the Ice Element for Star-Lord’s blasters

Shock and Awe – Acquire the Lightning Element for Star-Lord’s blasters

Fan Friction – Acquire the Wind Element for Star-Lord’s blasters

Lava Launcher – Acquire the Plasma Element for Star-Lord’s blasters

Pick Me Up – Revive a fallen team member

Stagger Swagger – Stagger 25 enemies

No Way, Nova Corps – Interrupt a Nova Centurion with Gamora’s Call to Action

Slakebuster – Interrupt a Slakebeast with Drax’s Call to Action

Groot Canal – Interrupt a Charger with Groot’s Call to Action

Drax the Dismemberer – Dismember an Inquisitor with Drax’s Call to Action

Unstoppable Force – Attain the maximum possible Momentum 10 times

The Crowd Goes Wild – Execute a Flair Attack 10 times

Set ’em Up, Knock ’em Down – Defeat 15 Staggered enemies with a Charged Shot

Bullet Hell – Defeat 15 enemies with Star-Lord’s Fan the Hammer ability

Adding Injury to Insult – Defeat 10 enemies affected by Drax’s Wrath of Katath ability

Trained to Perfection – Defeat 10 enemies with Gamora’s Executioner ability

Boom Show – Defeat 20 enemies with Rocket’s Five Barrel Barrage

Herbal Remedy – Revive or Heal Companions 10 times with Groot’s Gift of the Florae

Altitude Adjustment – Defeat 20 enemies with Star-Lord’s Eye of the Hurricane

Killer Friendship – Execute an Auto-Combo with Gamora

Katathian Handshake – Execute an Auto-Combo with Drax

Aim Assist – Execute an Auto-Combo with Rocket

Timber! – Execute an Auto-Combo with Groot

Thoughtful Captain – Find half of the Guardian Collectibles

Managerial Skills – Find all of the Guardian Collectibles for one Guardian

Like a Glove! – Find and equip one Outfit

Fashion Passion – Find and equip all Outfits

Lore Hoarder – Collect 65% of all Quillopedia entries of each category

Galactic Frugality – Pay your Nova Corps fine