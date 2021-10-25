Binnenkort kunnen we in de schoenen stappen van de beroemde Guardians of the Galaxy om een nieuw knotsgek avontuur te beleven met de kleurrijke bende. Ook de Trophy hunters onder ons kunnen zich weer helemaal uitleven, want ook deze game zal een lijst met virtuele trofeeën hebben én een blinkende platinum Trophy als kers op de taart.
Op Twitter werd heel wat info gegeven over deze Trophies, want we hebben intussen info gekregen over een groot deel van de lijst. De game zal in totaal 59 Trophies hebben, waarvan er nu al 34 geïdentificeerd zijn. De overige 25 zijn verhaalgebonden Trophies, die je niet kan missen als je het hoofdverhaal uitspeelt. Deze zijn echter niet vrijgegeven, om zo spoilers te vermijden.
Vrees echter niet: je kan ze op elke moeilijkheidsgraad behalen, dus vermoedelijk wordt de weg naar de platinum Trophy niet erg moeilijk. Aangezien we momenteel nog niet de volledige lijst hebben, weten we ook niet of onderstaande Trophies brons, zilver of goud zijn. Je kan ze hieronder nalezen en het is vanzelfsprekend dat de Achievements identiek zijn.
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy verschijnt op 26 oktober.
- This is What We Do – Obtain every trophy
- Self-improvement – Purchase your first Star-Lord Ability
- Dynamic Team – Invest in at least one Special Ability for Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot
- Fully Loaded – Invest in all Special Abilities for all Companions
- Flash Freeze – Acquire the Ice Element for Star-Lord’s blasters
- Shock and Awe – Acquire the Lightning Element for Star-Lord’s blasters
- Fan Friction – Acquire the Wind Element for Star-Lord’s blasters
- Lava Launcher – Acquire the Plasma Element for Star-Lord’s blasters
- Pick Me Up – Revive a fallen team member
- Stagger Swagger – Stagger 25 enemies
- No Way, Nova Corps – Interrupt a Nova Centurion with Gamora’s Call to Action
- Slakebuster – Interrupt a Slakebeast with Drax’s Call to Action
- Groot Canal – Interrupt a Charger with Groot’s Call to Action
- Drax the Dismemberer – Dismember an Inquisitor with Drax’s Call to Action
- Unstoppable Force – Attain the maximum possible Momentum 10 times
- The Crowd Goes Wild – Execute a Flair Attack 10 times
- Set ’em Up, Knock ’em Down – Defeat 15 Staggered enemies with a Charged Shot
- Bullet Hell – Defeat 15 enemies with Star-Lord’s Fan the Hammer ability
- Adding Injury to Insult – Defeat 10 enemies affected by Drax’s Wrath of Katath ability
- Trained to Perfection – Defeat 10 enemies with Gamora’s Executioner ability
- Boom Show – Defeat 20 enemies with Rocket’s Five Barrel Barrage
- Herbal Remedy – Revive or Heal Companions 10 times with Groot’s Gift of the Florae
- Altitude Adjustment – Defeat 20 enemies with Star-Lord’s Eye of the Hurricane
- Killer Friendship – Execute an Auto-Combo with Gamora
- Katathian Handshake – Execute an Auto-Combo with Drax
- Aim Assist – Execute an Auto-Combo with Rocket
- Timber! – Execute an Auto-Combo with Groot
- Thoughtful Captain – Find half of the Guardian Collectibles
- Managerial Skills – Find all of the Guardian Collectibles for one Guardian
- Like a Glove! – Find and equip one Outfit
- Fashion Passion – Find and equip all Outfits
- Lore Hoarder – Collect 65% of all Quillopedia entries of each category
- Galactic Frugality – Pay your Nova Corps fine
- Eat It, Rodent – Win the bet against Rocket
