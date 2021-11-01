Het was al een tijdje stil rondom de in augustus aangekondigde Anniversary Edition van The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, maar gelukkig heeft Bethesda eindelijk iets van zich laten horen om ons wat meer info te verschaffen over de zoveelste heruitgave van de game.

In augustus werd al bekendgemaakt dat er een aantal toevoegingen aan het spel zouden zijn, waaronder vissen, want kom op, wat is een game tegenwoordig nog zonder de optie om te kunnen vissen? Nu weten we ook wat meer over wat voor content uit de Creation Club, Bethesda’s platform voor user-made content, we standaard kunnen verwachten in deze nieuwe editie. Zo zal onder andere Saints and Seducers, een geheel nieuwe reeks aan quests, toegevoegd worden.

Om een beter beeld van alle nieuwe content te krijgen, kan je het beste even de onderstaande trailer bekijken. Nog steeds niet genoeg info? Dan staat er onder de trailer nog een groot excerpt voor je klaar.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition komt 11 november 2021 uit op de PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.

Creations

Saints and Seducers

“Saints and Seducers” is a full quest expansion featuring the largest amount of content we’ve ever included in a single Creation. You’ll get a whole new storyline to uncover, new armor sets and weapons artifacts, enemies, and more.

Rare Curios

“Saints and Seducers” also includes the rare Curios Creation. Khajiit caravans will be delivering rare imports from the far reaches of Tamriel. These Khajiit merchants will supply new ingredients for you to produce new potions, arrows, and poisons—even rare stones crafted by the aliens.

Survival Mode

Survival Mode is perfect for those looking for an immersive challenge. Contend with the very elements of Skyrim itself, like the snowy peaks. Bundle up and keep warm by the fire unless you succumb to the cold. Mind your hunger and exhaustion to keep your Dragonborn alive. Thankfully, Skyrim is plentiful in food to forage, catch, cook, or even scavenge, as well as local taverns that provide a good night’s rest. If you haven’t played Survival Mode, it’s a unique experience we highly encourage you to check out.

Fishing

Speaking of catching your own food, our new fishing mode lets you angle over 20 unique aquatic species across Skyrim’s waters to cook, display as trophies, or even keep us pets in your own home aquarium. Visit some of the most breathtaking and tranquil spots on the map, and enjoy a relaxing respite from a hard day’s adventuring. And did we mention there’s also some fishing-related quests? So grab a rod and get ready to unwind on the shores.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

Those four Creations will be free for all owners of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition. But what about all the amazing Creations already released for the game? That’s where The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition comes in. Releasing on November 11, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition comes bundled with all previously released Creation Club Creations, along with the four free Creations, of course.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition gives you a heap of content to dive into, including numerous armor sets, new gameplay modes like Camping and Survival, packs of new enemies to fight, tons of weapons, dozens of quests—some even featuring additional side quests—player housing, pets, and so much more.

New Creations

We’ll also be bringing a ton of new Creation Club content to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, including new modes and some amazing new quests to tap into Tamriel’s history.

In “Ghost of the Tribunal,” you’ll earn over a dozen new weapons and armor featured in The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind.

In “The Cause,” you’ll encounter the Mythic Dawn, who are trying to form a new Oblivion gate, featuring brand new enemies, locations, weapons, and even a conjurable danger course.

These new Creations, along with all the other content we’ve mentioned today, all come bundled in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, making it the most comprehensive package to date.