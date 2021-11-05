

Vorig jaar verscheen Marvel’s Avengers en hoewel de game goed gewaardeerd werd, blijkt het commercieel niet het succes te zijn waar Square Enix op had gehoopt. Desalniettemin blijft Crystal Dynamics netjes de game ondersteunen en zo zit er nog nieuwe content aan te komen, onder andere met Spider-Man in de hoofdrol.

In een meeting met aandeelhouders heeft Square Enix naar de resultaten gekeken en aangegeven dat de game een teleurstelling was. De baas van de uitgever, Yosuke Matsuda, ging zelfs zo ver door te stellen dat Crystal Dynamics achteraf gezien misschien niet de juiste ontwikkelaar was voor dit project.

Het voornaamste probleem dat de teleurstelling in de hand gewerkt zou hebben, is de beperkte ervaring die de ontwikkelaar met het GaaS-model (Games as a Service) heeft, wat niet tot sprankelende game design resultaten geleid heeft.

“We overcame a variety of unexpected difficulties in the final phase of the game’s development, including needing to transition to work-from-home due to the pandemic. We were able to surmount these challenges and release the game, but it has unfortunately not proven as successful as we would have liked.

Nonetheless, taking on the GaaS model highlighted issues that we are likely to face in future game development efforts such as the need to select game designs that mesh with the unique attributes and tastes of our studios and development teams.

While the new challenge that we tackled with this title produced a disappointing outcome, we are certain that the GaaS approach will grow in importance as gaming becomes more service oriented. How we go about creating new experiences by incorporating this trend into our game design is a key question that we will need to answer going forward.”