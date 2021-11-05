Ghost of Tsushima is natuurlijk al geruime tijd uit, maar nog niet zo lang geleden verscheen de verbeterde en meer uitgebreide versie: Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut. Dit met een current-gen upgrade en een nieuw eiland om te verkennen. Zeker de Iki uitbreiding wist ons te boeien, zoals te lezen valt in onze special.

Ontwikkelaar Sucker Punch blijft voorlopig nog sleutelen aan de game. Zo is er een nieuwe update uitgebracht die je nu kunt downloaden. Deze update richt zich met name op de Rivals en Survival modi van de game.

Onder andere zijn de spawns nu compleet willekeurig in beide modi en je zal dus steeds andere matches krijgen door deze aanpassing. Daarnaast worden de diverse Classes wat aangepast om een betere balans te realiseren in de gameplay.

Hieronder kan je de volledige lijst aan patch notes bekijken.

Summary

In Survival and Rivals modes, enemy spawn points will now be randomized and will change with each new match.

However, Nightmare Survival will maintain a fixed spawn pattern for the entire week to create an even playing ground for the leaderboards.

Nightmare Story now has a fixed spawn location for Gyozen’s Scroll and the Oni Chest each week.

Fixed a bug in Survival and Rivals where waves could occasionally stop spawning after all enemies were killed.

Fixed a bug in Survival and Rivals where enemies could occasionally stop attacking.

Added the ability to matchmake to fill empty slots to Nightmare Survival and Nightmare Story.

For now, we’re testing this feature and will monitor to make sure it doesn’t upset game balance and may remove it in the future depending on your feedback.

Adjusted the Show Details screen in the Lobby to include both perks on equipped gear.

Class Balance changes:

Assassin

Increased the base assassination speed. Stealth attacks are now faster and quieter.

Removed Experienced Assassin technique

Replaced with a new technique, Deft Hands

Adjusted the unlock order of some Assassin techniques.

Adjusted targeting of Shadow Strike technique.

Shadow Strike now scales slightly with Stealth Attack Damage

While Shadow Strike is active, the Assassin will be invisible to enemies.

Hunter

Staggering Arrow

Reduced cooldown (From 55 seconds to 42 seconds)

Spirit Archer

Reduced cooldown (From 55 seconds to 42 seconds)

Samurai

Raging Flame

Increased cooldown (From 36 seconds to 50 seconds)

Reduced the amount of fire damage spread to nearby enemies when using Heavy Attacks

Reduced duration (From 20 seconds to 11 seconds)

Spirit Pull

Increased duration (From 11 seconds to 15 seconds)

Explosive Blade

Increased duration (From 11 seconds to 15 seconds)

Fixed a bug where Explosive Blade would not trigger explosions in some cases

Ronin

(NOTE: Despite the Item Adjustment below limiting Samurai and Assassin classes to a maximum of 6 concussion bombs, the Ronin will still maintain a maximum of 12 concussion bombs.)

Item adjustments:

Bottle of Liquid Courage

Decreased maximum resolve gain from 3 to 2

Weightless Spirit

Drastically increased reload speed

Increased draw speed

Increased arrow velocity

Increased maximum Fire Arrow count

Bomb Pack and Forbidden Medicine

When equipped on Samurai and Assassin, reduced the total concussion bomb ammo count (From 12 bombs to 6 bombs)

The Mist of Yagata

Increased the healing effect

Magma Bomb

Fixed a bug affecting Magma Bomb duration when used alongside Smoke Bomb.

No longer knocks down enemies caught in the blast

Additional bug fixes: