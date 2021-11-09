Zoals Ubisoft recent al liet weten, komen er nog een aantal updates aan voor het einde van het jaar, waaronder het Oskoreia festival dat meer dan genoeg nieuwe content met zich meebrengt.
Update 1.4.0 is vanaf vandaag om 13.00 uur beschikbaar op de PlayStation, Xbox en pc. De update neemt naast nieuwe content zoals de vier ‘Tombs of the Fallen‘ – vier tombes waarin je onder andere puzzels zal moeten oplossen – ook een aantal fixes mee. Mocht je last hebben van een specifieke bug, waardoor je niet verder kan met je quests of world events, neem dan snel even een kijkje of het tussen de patch notes staat.
Bekijk hieronder de volledige lijst aan toevoegingen en fixes, evenals hoeveel ruimte de update in beslag zal nemen op je HDD of SSD. Ubisoft heeft ook een nieuwe trailer uitgebracht om het nieuwe seizoen te vieren, die je hieronder kan bekijken.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.40
Patch Size
Xbox Series X|S: 25 GB
Xbox One: 20 GB
PlayStation 5: 6.75 GB
PlayStation 4: 4.55 GB
PC: 20.31 GB
NEW CONTENT
TOMBS OF THE FALLEN
Added four new Tombs of the Fallen to the game.
- Four puzzle-focused tombs are waiting to be uncovered across England. Did someone say Odin Rune?
- Unlock two new trophies/achievements upon completing one or three Tombs of the Fallen, respectively.
- Access requirements: This content is available upon unlocking the settlement through the main storyline.
OSKOREIA FESTIVAL – ODIN’S WILD HUNT
Added in-game support for the Oskoreia Festival to the game.
- Available from November 11 through December 2.
- New quests and activities, including horseback riding and a tournament against spirits.
- New spooky rewards.
- Access requirements: Players must reach England and complete one of the first two narrative arcs (Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire) and have a settlement at Level 2 to participate in the Oskoreia Festival.
NEW SKILLS
- Perfect Parry: Parry LB/L1/Q in the nick of time to deal additional damage to the attacker.
- Master Counter Roll: Adds a Hidden Blade strike while executing a Counter Roll.
- Improved Bow Stun Finisher: Initiating the Bow Stun Finisher will now shoot arrows at all stunned enemies in view.
GAME IMPROVEMENTS
Main Quests, World Events, and Side Activities
Addressed:
- Unable to interact with AxeHead.
- Unable to escort convey in quest “Old Friends,” marker did not move.
- Cavalier/Heavy Cavalry stopped fighting when the player was mounted on a Horse and was further away.
- Basim and Sigurd didn’t follow the player in Brewing Rebellion.
- Quest NPC could be beneath the world in The Thegn of Lincoln.
- Cordial Invitation couldn’t be started due to a dead NPC.
- Orwig Neverdeath didn’t spawn in Hordafylke.
- Couldn’t interact with NPC during Edmund’s Arrow world event.
- Couldn’t defeat boss in Binding Fate due to them spawning underground.
- “New Avenge Quest” celebration repeatedly appeared on the screen when looting or interacting with objects near the avenge corpse without picking up the quest.
- Unable to pick up Arc of Elan in the longhouse.
- “Exploration Area” did not disappear when tracking another quest.
- Discovery Tour: Viking Age – Quest objective didn’t update in A Barter for Peace.
- River Raids – Removed fish to balance ration availability.
- Wrath of the Druids – Unable to interact with letter in Flann Sinna’s tent during Courting the Kings quest.
