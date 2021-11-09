Zoals Ubisoft recent al liet weten, komen er nog een aantal updates aan voor het einde van het jaar, waaronder het Oskoreia festival dat meer dan genoeg nieuwe content met zich meebrengt.

Update 1.4.0 is vanaf vandaag om 13.00 uur beschikbaar op de PlayStation, Xbox en pc. De update neemt naast nieuwe content zoals de vier ‘Tombs of the Fallen‘ – vier tombes waarin je onder andere puzzels zal moeten oplossen – ook een aantal fixes mee. Mocht je last hebben van een specifieke bug, waardoor je niet verder kan met je quests of world events, neem dan snel even een kijkje of het tussen de patch notes staat.

Bekijk hieronder de volledige lijst aan toevoegingen en fixes, evenals hoeveel ruimte de update in beslag zal nemen op je HDD of SSD. Ubisoft heeft ook een nieuwe trailer uitgebracht om het nieuwe seizoen te vieren, die je hieronder kan bekijken.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.40

Patch Size

Xbox Series X|S: 25 GB

Xbox One: 20 GB

PlayStation 5: 6.75 GB

PlayStation 4: 4.55 GB

PC: 20.31 GB

NEW CONTENT

TOMBS OF THE FALLEN

Added four new Tombs of the Fallen to the game.

Four puzzle-focused tombs are waiting to be uncovered across England. Did someone say Odin Rune?

Unlock two new trophies/achievements upon completing one or three Tombs of the Fallen, respectively.

Access requirements: This content is available upon unlocking the settlement through the main storyline.

OSKOREIA FESTIVAL – ODIN’S WILD HUNT

Added in-game support for the Oskoreia Festival to the game.

Available from November 11 through December 2.

New quests and activities, including horseback riding and a tournament against spirits.

New spooky rewards.

Access requirements: Players must reach England and complete one of the first two narrative arcs (Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire) and have a settlement at Level 2 to participate in the Oskoreia Festival.

NEW SKILLS

Perfect Parry: Parry LB/L1/Q in the nick of time to deal additional damage to the attacker.

Master Counter Roll: Adds a Hidden Blade strike while executing a Counter Roll.

Improved Bow Stun Finisher: Initiating the Bow Stun Finisher will now shoot arrows at all stunned enemies in view.

GAME IMPROVEMENTS

Main Quests, World Events, and Side Activities

Addressed: